Technology News
loading

CoinSwitch CEO Says India Must Resolve Regulatory Uncertainty, Protect Investors, Boost Crypto

CoinSwitch says it is the largest crypto company in India with more than 18 million users.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 May 2022 10:36 IST
CoinSwitch CEO Says India Must Resolve Regulatory Uncertainty, Protect Investors, Boost Crypto

It is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global and Coinbase Ventures

Highlights
  • CoinSwitch is valued at $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 14,753 crore)
  • Blockchain and cryptocurrency companies have a large presence at Davos
  • Crypto prices are plummeting around the world

India must establish rules on cryptocurrencies to resolve regulatory uncertainty, protect investors and boost its crypto sector, CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal said on Sunday.

Although India's central bank has backed a ban on cryptocurrencies over risks to financial stability, a federal government move to tax income from them has been interpreted by the industry as a sign of acceptance by New Delhi.

"Users don't know what will happen with their holdings — is government going to ban, not ban, how is it going to be regulated?," Singhal, a former Amazon engineer who co-founded CoinSwitch, told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

CoinSwitch, which is valued at $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 14,753 crore), says it is the largest crypto company in India with more than 18 million users. The firm, based in India's main tech hub of Bengaluru, is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global and Coinbase Ventures.

"Regulations will bring peace ... more certainty," he added.

Blockchain and cryptocurrency companies have a large presence at this year's Davos meeting, which coincides with a period of crypto prices plummeting around the world.

India's central bank has voiced "serious concerns" around private cryptocurrencies, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December said such emerging technologies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it.

Exchanges often struggle in India to partner with banks to allow transfer of funds and in April, CoinSwitch and some others disabled rupee deposits through a widely-used state-backed network, alarming investors.

'CLARITY'

While moves on taxation and certain advertising regulation had brought some relief, a lot more needed to be done, Singhal said, adding that India should develop a set of laws.

These should include norms for identity verification and transferring crypto assets, while for exchanges, India should put in place a mechanism for them to track transactions and report them to any authority if need be.

While no official data is available on the size of India's crypto market, CoinSwitch estimates the number of investors at up to 20 million, with total holdings of about $6 billion (roughly Rs. 46,580 crore).

Regulatory uncertainty has been widely felt. In April, Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, launched in India, but within days paused use of a state-backed inter-bank fund transfer service.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong later said in May the move was triggered due to "informal pressure" from India's central bank.

CoinSwitch too has paused so-called UPI transfers to hold talks with banking partners and make them comfortable, Singhal said in the interview. He added CoinSwitch was is in talks with regulators to try and restart the transfer service.

"We are pushing for regulations. With the right regulation, we can get the clarity," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CoinSwitch, Coinbase, Cryptocurrency
Elon Musk's SpaceX Reportedly Looking to Raise $1.7 Billion in Fresh Funding

Related Stories

CoinSwitch CEO Says India Must Resolve Regulatory Uncertainty, Protect Investors, Boost Crypto
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed
  2. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  3. Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  5. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  6. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
  7. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  8. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  9. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  10. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Band 7 Available for Reservations on JD.com Ahead of Its Launch
  2. Vi Brings New International Roaming Packs With Unlimited Data and Calls Starting at Rs. 599
  3. Xbox Game Pass: Dates Revealed for Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
  4. Motorola Flagship With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon in China Soon
  5. Unlawful Crypto Mining Unearthed in Russia’s Oldest Prison, Warden Accused of Electricity Theft
  6. Uber Starts Showing Upfront Destination Info to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations, But There's a Catch
  7. SWIFT Partners with Capgemini to Test Cross-Border CBDC Interoperability
  8. Corsair Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition Unveiled as Company's First-Ever Gaming Laptop
  9. "Mirror World" Could be Behind One Of Space’s Mysteries: Study
  10. NASA Satellite Captures Unique View of Total Lunar Eclipse That Occurred on May 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.