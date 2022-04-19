Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cryptocurrency
  • CoinDCXCrypto Exchange Bags Rs. 1,000 Crore in Funding Round Led by Pantera, Steadview

CoinDCXCrypto Exchange Bags Rs. 1,000 Crore in Funding Round Led by Pantera, Steadview

Other prominent investors in CoinDCX include Kingsway, DraperDragon, Republic, and Kindred.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 19 April 2022 15:31 IST
CoinDCXCrypto Exchange Bags Rs. 1,000 Crore in Funding Round Led by Pantera, Steadview

Photo Credit: Facebook/ CoinDCX

CoinDCX was established back in 2018 by Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal

Highlights
  • CoinDCX received funding in a Series D round
  • CoinDCX has previously bagged over $100 million (roughly Rs. 760 crore)
  • CoinDCX aims to tune India’s crypto ecosystem

CoinDCX has roped in a massive investment of $135 million (roughly Rs. 1,030 crore) in Series D funding. The raised amount will be used to stir crypto-centric education and innovation in India. The funding round was led by US-based investment firm Pantera Capital and Hong Kong based hedge fund Steadview Capital. Other prominent investors include Kingsway, DraperDragon, Republic, and Kindred. In an official statement, CoinDCX has said that this hefty investment testifies to the global investor sentiment that backs the crypto industry.

The development comes after CoinDCX recently struck partnerships with crypto-native trade surveillance and market integrity leaders such as Solidus Labs and Coinfirm.

It aims to strengthen its anti-money laundering protection and provide precise detection and reporting of suspicious activities.

“The latest round by some of the largest institutional investors only reinforces the belief in India's immense potential in the crypto ecosystem,” Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of CoinDCX said in a statement.

The crypto exchange plans to work with regulators and industry players to help accelerate crypto adoption in India.

“We believe that we are in the early innings of Web3 use cases exploding in the country to potentially making India one of the global leaders in the Web3 space,” said Paul Veradittakit of Pantera commenting on the development.

Founded in 2018 by Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal, CoinDCX has previously raised over $100 million (roughly Rs. 760 crore) to date with Coinbase Ventures and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin-led B Capital as its investors.

The exchange is also expanding its crypto-related services for Indian consumers.

Back in March, CoinDCX announced the launch of its Crypto Investment Plan (CIP), which is aimed at helping investors invest a fixed amount in crypto at regular intervals.

The company did find itself in legal troubles after Directorate General of GST Intelligence named it on the list of tax evading companies earlier in January.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Hyundai Motors Becomes First Automaker to Announce Community-Based NFTs

Related Stories

CoinDCXCrypto Exchange Bags Rs. 1,000 Crore in Funding Round Led by Pantera, Steadview
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  4. Cybersecurity Breach by Military Officials on WhatsApp Unearthed: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  6. Motorola Moto E32 Design Revealed in New Renders
  7. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch
  9. iPhone 14 Series Design May Include Prominent Camera Bump
  10. Oppo A55s 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Could Feature Satellite Connectivity Technology: Report
  2. CoinDCXCrypto Exchange Bags Rs. 1,000 Crore in Funding Round Led by Pantera, Steadview
  3. Hyundai Motors Becomes First Automaker to Announce Community-Based NFTs
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen Reportedly Enters Mass Production in Europe, Asia
  5. Vivo X Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Side-by-Side Image Shows Less Noticeable Crease in Former
  6. MoEVing E-mobility Tech Platform to Deploy 5,000 Electric Vehicles in India in 2022
  7. Video Game Enthusiast Aleksandr Agapitov Quietly Builds $3 Billion Payments Powerhouse
  8. US Warns North Korea Against ‘State-Sponsored’ Cyber Attacks on Blockchain Firms
  9. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Variants, Colours Leak Ahead of India Launch
  10. Apple's New York City Store Workers Want to Establish a Union
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.