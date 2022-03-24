Technology News
CoinDCX Launches Crypto Investment Plan to Help Users Invest in Intervals

CoinDCX claims CIP investments lower market volatility risks for customers over time.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 24 March 2022 17:36 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

CoinDCX CIP is similar to a mutual fund Systematic Investment Plan

Highlights
  • Investors can negate crypto market volatility through CIP investments
  • CIPs will be similar to SIPs in the mutual funds market
  • CoinDCX claims to have more than 10 million users on its platform

CoinDCX, one of India's major cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced the launch of its Crypto Investment Plan (CIP), which is aimed at helping investors invest a fixed amount in crypto at regular intervals. CoinDCX claims that the introduction of CIP will ensure investors don't stress about timing the market and can choose to invest in long-term plans to better manage market volatilities and enjoy the compounding effect of wealth over time. For those who invest in mutual funds, CoinDCX's CIP offering is similar in concept to a Systematic Investment Plan or SIP.

Aimed at providing a disciplined approach to investing, the platform claims that CIP offers investment instalments on a weekly basis allowing investors to invest a fixed amount every week. This lets users benefit from rupee cost averaging, lowering market volatility risks over time, and in turn, counter the volatile nature of crypto.

Commenting on the rollout of the new feature, CoinDCX CEO and co-founder Sumit Gupta said in a statement, "Retail investors often find themselves at the crossroads as to which asset to invest in, and at what price to invest at. CoinDCX is actively working to develop products with a clear objective of providing our customers with the most value when they invest with us."

"CIP is one such product through which we are helping investors to stop worrying about timing investments with the market, addressing the dynamic nature of crypto and building greater confidence by minimising risks in crypto investing," he added.

Founded in 2018 by Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal, CoinDCX is the first Indian unicorn (valued over a billion dollars) in the cryptocurrency space. The company has raised over $100 million (roughly Rs. 760 crore) to date with Coinbase Ventures and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin-led B Capital as its investors.

The company claims to have over 10 million users on its platform and competes with other cryptocurrency exchanges like CoinSwitch Kuber, which also became a unicorn last year, and WazirX.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CoinDCX, Cryptocurrency Exchange, CIP
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
