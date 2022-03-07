Technology News
loading

Coinbase Blocks 25,000 Addresses Linked to Russian Individuals, Business Entities

Details of all the 25,000 odd flagged Russian accounts are said to have been shared with the US government.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 7 March 2022 20:06 IST
Coinbase Blocks 25,000 Addresses Linked to Russian Individuals, Business Entities

Photo Credit: Coinbase

The blocked Russian addresses are believed to be tied to illicit activity

Highlights
  • Government fear that Russia might use crypto to sidestep sanctions
  • The platform has agreed to "support sanctions enforcement"
  • Coinbase is against a unilateral ban on crypto for Russian IPs

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world, has said it has blocked over 25,000 addresses related to Russian individuals or entities believed to be engaged in illicit activity. Coinbase and a number of other big-name global crypto companies like Binance and Kraken have abstained from blocking crypto accounts that belong to the citizens of Russia. The international crypto-exchange platform claims that if a unilateral ban on Russian accounts is imposed, innocent Russian investors would have to suffer the consequences during testing times.

The global crypto exchange platform in a recent blog post stated that it is dedicated to complying with sanctions and, as a result, is developing a multi-layered, worldwide sanctions program. The company, in particular, said that it has blocked over 25,000 Russian addresses that they think are linked to Russian individuals or enterprises engaging in criminal activities.

The company went on to claim that they've shared these addresses with the US government to “support sanctions enforcement.”The post once again reiterated that the exchange is “committed to complying with sanctions.”

"During onboarding, Coinbase checks account applications against lists of sanctioned individuals or entities, including those maintained by the US, UK, European Union, United Nations, Singapore, Canada, and Japan," writes Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer.

"To open a Coinbase account, individuals and entities must provide identifying information, including their name and country of residence. We screen this information via an independent vendor before permitting an individual to transact," he adds.

The business also underlined that the transactions are public, providing clear insight into transaction data, traceable, and permanent, so once recorded on the blockchain, transactions stay immutable, preventing bad actors from withholding information to evade detection.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shares a similar sentiment. He tweeted Friday saying, "We don't think there's a high risk of Russian oligarchs using crypto to avoid sanctions. Because it is an open ledger, trying to sneak lots of money through crypto would be more traceable than using U.S. dollars cash, art, gold, or other assets."

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, Crypto exchange, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine Russia War, Russia Ukraine Crisis
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Confirms Data Breach by Hackers, Involving Source Code of Galaxy Smartphones

Related Stories

Coinbase Blocks 25,000 Addresses Linked to Russian Individuals, Business Entities
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL's Cheapest Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Is Here: See Details
  2. Apple’s New M2 Chip for MacBook Reportedly Spotted Day Before Launch Event
  3. Uber, Ola Ordered to Get Valid Licences or Shut Operations in Maharashtra
  4. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Air May Debut Alongside a New 7K Apple Studio Display
  5. Asus 8z Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: All You Need to Know
  6. Flipkart Hosting Next Big Sale on March 12 With Deals on Phones, Tablets
  7. Poco M4 Pro Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  8. Realme C35 Budget Phone With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  9. Realme GT 2 Pro Flagship Phone Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  10. iPhone SE (2020) Discounted to as Low as Rs. 15,498 on Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Blocks 25,000 Addresses Linked to Russian Individuals, Business Entities
  2. Binance Donates $2.5 Million in Crypto Assets to UNICEF to Help Distressed Ukrainian Children
  3. NASA Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s Unseen Images Turned to NFTs for Women’s Day Auction
  4. Samsung Confirms Data Breach by Hackers, Involving Source Code of Galaxy Smartphones
  5. DD India Partners Yupp TV to Expand Its Global Reach to US, UK, Australia
  6. Apple 'Peek Performance' Event: iPad Air Said to Launch With No Design Changes
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Begin from March 12 With Deals, Discounts on Phones, Tablets, Wearables
  8. The Power of Tech Giants Has Made Them as Influential as Nations. Here’s How They’re Sanctioning Russia
  9. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display, 4.1 Channel 100W Speakers Launched in India
  10. Switzerland Plans to Freeze Crypto Assets Held by Russian Nationals Within Its Borders: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.