Technology News
loading

Coinbase Enables Staking Benefits for Solana, to Offer Rewards for Staking SOL

The current estimated annual return for Solana staking on Coinbase is 3.85 percent Annual Percentage Yield (APY).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 30 June 2022 15:02 IST
Coinbase Enables Staking Benefits for Solana, to Offer Rewards for Staking SOL

Photo Credit: Instagram/ Coinbase

The Solana network will set the return rate based on the number of stakers

Highlights
  • Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains allow staking
  • Solana is a PoS blockchain
  • SOL holders will be able to make passive income by staking on Coinbase

Coinbase is expanding the coin-staking portfolio for users. The cryptocurrency exchange has enabled Solana staking benefits, which in return will generate rewards for SOL investors. These rewards will be allotted for holding and staking SOL coins within Coinbase's network. The current estimated annual return for Solana staking on Coinbase is 3.85 percent Annual Percentage Yield (APY). The rewards will be distributed every three to four days.

Staking is a process that involves depositing crypto assets to support a blockchain network and validate transactions. Blockchains that support proof-of-stake (PoS) mining allows staking of held coins. Staking allows crypto holders to generate passive income.

Solana is a PoS blockchain. It allows SOL holders to hold their assets and churn returns.

“While it has been possible for individuals to stake Solana on their own, or through a delegated staking service, the process can be confusing and complicated. With today's launch, Coinbase is offering an easy, secure way for any retail user to actively participate in the Solana network and earn rewards,” Coinbase said in a blog post.

To get started, people can buy Solana on the Coinbase app or deposit SOL tokens from external wallets into their Coinbase account, which would start earning them awards automatically.

The Solana network will be setting the underlying return rate depending on the number of staking participants.

Coinbase distributes the return to customers after deducting a 25 percent commission.

“Your Solana always stays in your account; you just earn rewards while keeping your crypto safely on Coinbase. You can opt out any time you want. We take measures to mitigate the risks associated with staking and allow you to unstake anytime,” the company's blog noted.

In light of recent situations Coinbase found itself in, it does not come as a surprise that the company is trying to rope in as many commissions as possible.

The crypto exchange, earlier this month, laid off18 percent of its workforce. This reportedly left over 1,000 people in the crypto sector without jobs.

Explaining its decision, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that he was responsible for over-hiring that had begun hindering the efficiency of the company.

In addition, the ongoing slump in the crypto market also acted as a factor behind pushing Coinbase to take some effective cost-cutting measures.

Despite registering its name in the Fortune 500 list as the first crypto firm to make it there, Coinbase reported a 44 percent loss in trading values.

In the first quarter of 2021, the crypto exchange said its trading volume generated $309 billion (roughly Rs. 23,86,484 crore). The figure is significantly lesser than the trading volume of $547 billion (roughly Rs. 42,23,250 crore) that Coinbase had reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For now, Coinbase has frozen its hirings for the foreseeable future and has also decided to put a fullstop to its advanced, trader-centric service called ‘Coinbase Pro' by the end of this year.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, Solana, Staking
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Byju’s Lays Off 500 Workers at Whitehar Jr, Toppr; Sacked Employees Claim Number Higher

Related Stories

Coinbase Enables Staking Benefits for Solana, to Offer Rewards for Staking SOL
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  2. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  3. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Fawad Khan’s Role in the MCU
  4. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Leaked, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Tipped
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  9. Moto G62 5G, New Motorola Flagship Tipped to Debut in India Soon
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Masaba Masaba Season 2 Release Date Set as July 29 on Netflix
  2. Electricity Bill Scams Ongoing in India, Fraudsters Looting Lakhs of Rupees By Preying on Consumers
  3. Brazil Proposes to Make USB Type-C Chargers Mandatory for All Smartphones, Launches a Public Consultation
  4. Motorola X30 Pro Said to Launch Soon in China, Camera Features Teased
  5. Coinbase Enables Staking Benefits for Solana, to Offer Rewards for Staking SOL
  6. Byju’s Lays Off 500 Workers at WhiteHat Jr, Toppr; Sacked Employees Claim Number Higher
  7. Samsung’s Bitcoin Mining Chip Enters Trial Production Stage: Reports
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  9. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Could See Muted Bids as Operators Jostle for Airwaves With Private Networks
  10. Global Smartphone, PC Shipments Expected to Decline in 2022 Amid Inflation, China Slowdown: Gartner
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.