Technology News
loading

Coinbase Proposes to Hike MakerDAO’s Revenue by Millions, Here’s How

MakerDAO is the creator of the Ethereum-based Dai stablecoin. The platform allows depositors to earn interest on the DAI they keep in Maker’s bank.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 7 September 2022 15:09 IST
Coinbase Proposes to Hike MakerDAO’s Revenue by Millions, Here’s How

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ PiggyBank

This proposal is a strategic move that will generate revenue on Maker’s idle assets

Highlights
  • $1.6 billion makes for 33 percent of MakerDAO’s Peg Stability Module
  • The deal has not been finalised as yet
  • Coinbase is looking to increase stability in business

Crypto exchange Coinbase is looking to transfer MakerDAO's $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 12,780 crore) in return for increasing the latter's revenue by roughly $24 million (roughly Rs. 190 crore). The amount of $1.6 billion makes for 33 percent of MakerDAO's ‘Peg Stability Module (PSM)' and Coinbase is asking Maker to transfer this into its Prime custody account. In recent times, Coinbase has found itself struggling with financial losses and operational snags. Hence, the company is trying different ways to bring back business.

MakerDAO is the creator of the Ethereum-based Dai stablecoin. The platform allows depositors to earn interest on the DAI they keep in Maker's bank. Its PSM allows users to swap a given collateral type directly for DAI at a fixed rate, rather than borrowing DAI.

Maker's current PSM allocation may be invested to check if it is “highly underinvested”. If this turns out to be true, it would reduce DAI's attractiveness as a stablecoin, a report by The Block explained.

If Coinbase's proposal passes, Maker will have to pay no fees on its PSM deposit to Coinbase, enabling the free mint, burn, withdrawal and settlement of its allocated USDC through Coinbase Prime.

As per The Block, this proposal is a strategic move that will generate revenue on idle assets within MakerDAO's balance sheet.

Coinbase, on the other hand, is trying new business strategies to help its business re-gain operational stability.

In August, for instance, Coinbase announced the introduction of a new liquid staking token called Coinbase Wrapped Staked Ether or "cbETH". The cbETH is an ERC-20 utility token and shall be available to customers who stake Ether on Coinbase.

The development had come in the same month when Coinbase Global reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as investors worried by this year's rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6 percent after the bell on Tuesday.

Trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange more than halved to $217 billion (roughly Rs. 17,25,130 crore) in the second quarter, with retail participation sinking 68 percent and institutional trading falling 46 percent.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, MakerDAO
Crypto Assets Are No Longer Niche, Regulators Need to Keep Pace: IMF Report
Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Surface Online, Tip Multiple Colour Options, Hole-Punch Displays

Related Stories

Coinbase Proposes to Hike MakerDAO’s Revenue by Millions, Here’s How
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  2. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  3. Apple ‘Far Out’ Launch Event Today: What to Expect and How to Watch
  4. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  5. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on September 14: Details
  6. Juhi Chawla-Led Thriller Series Hush Hush Release Date Announced
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Date Set for October 6
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Oukitel RT2 Tablet With 20,000mAh Battery, 10.1-Inch Display to Launch Mid-September: Details
  2. New Data Privacy Bill Will Be Ready Soon, Nirmala Sitharaman Reportedly Confirms
  3. Honor X40 Teased to Feature Curved OLED Display; Design Renders, Display Specifications Leaked
  4. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Surface Online, Tip Multiple Colour Options, Hole-Punch Displays
  5. Coinbase Proposes to Hike MakerDAO’s Revenue by Millions, Here’s How
  6. Hush Hush: Juhi Chawla-Led Thriller Series Release Date Set for September 22 on Amazon Prime Video
  7. Crypto Assets Are No Longer Niche, Regulators Need to Keep Pace: IMF Report
  8. Vivo Y75s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection Announced, Launching October 14, India Pre-Orders Start September 15
  10. Trademark Applications Around Crypto, Web3, Metaverse, NFTs Rise in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.