Technology News
loading

Coinbase to Draw Curtains on Trader-Friendly Independent Service ‘Pro’

Launched in May 2018, the standalone Coinbase Pro service offered transactions in lower fees to traders.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 23 June 2022 13:26 IST
Coinbase to Draw Curtains on Trader-Friendly Independent Service ‘Pro’

Photo Credit: Instagram/ Coinbase

Earlier this month, Coinbase announced the lay-off of 18 percent of its workforce

Highlights
  • Coinbase Pro offered transactions in lower fees
  • Coinbase Pro was duplicating features with main app
  • Service was also encountering tech glitches

Coinbase crypto exchange has decided to put a fullstop to its advanced, trader-centric service called ‘Coinbase Pro'. The service will be faded out gradually by the end of this year. A new venture called ‘Advanced Trade' will be replacing the Pro service. This will offer comparable features, which will remain within the main Coinbase app and site itself. As per Coinbase, duplicated features and glitches in balance transfers with Pro are the reason behind its upcoming shutdown.

Launched in May 2018, the standalone Coinbase Pro service offered transactions in lower fees to traders. It also interacted directly with the Coinbase Exchange order book. The development has been met with major flak on social media.

Coinbase is merely aiming to merge these advanced trading services within its main app, its Chief Product Officer, Surojit Chatterjee wrote on Twitter, reacting to an angry investor.

On June 21, Coinbase Pro users complained about not being able to log into their respective accounts.

At the time, the crypto exchange said its servers were facing connectivity issues, leading to failed transactions and other app glitches. The issue was later resolved.

Coinbase, led by crypto mogul Brian Armstrong, has been making some structural and functional changes in order to boost its ‘efficiency'.

Currently, the crypto market is struggling to overcome losses caused due to US' interest rate hikes, the crash of Terra and Celsius Network, as well as a low-risk appetite from investors in recession-like circumstances.

Earlier this month, Coinbase announced the lay-off of 18 percent of its workforce in the backdrop of losses hitting the digital assets sector.

Taking full accountability of over-hiring, Armstrong noted that the company had onboarded too many members in recent months, that was now hindering the firm's efficiency.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, Coinbase Pro, Brian Armstrong
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Thor 5? Chris Hemsworth Is Open to a Return, but There’s a Caveat

Related Stories

Coinbase to Draw Curtains on Trader-Friendly Independent Service ‘Pro’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 14 Series May Sport Larger Batteries Than iPhone 13 Series
  3. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  6. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi Said to Buy Spectrum Worth Rs. 71,000 Crore
  7. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
  8. Asus ROG Flow Z13, TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Details
  9. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  10. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Partners With RazorpayX to Power Seamless Cashback Transactions via UPI
  2. Meta Is Expanding Its NFT Testing to Instagram Stories, Reveals Mark Zuckerberg
  3. Coinbase to Draw Curtains on Trader-Friendly Independent Service ‘Pro’
  4. Thor 5? Chris Hemsworth Is Open to a Return, but There’s a Caveat
  5. iPhone 14 Series Tipped to Pack Larger Batteries Than iPhone 13 Models
  6. iPhone 13 Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in April 2022, 5 Apple Handsets in Top 10: Report
  7. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition With 100W Charging Support Spotted on 3C
  8. Bitget Says to Hire 500 People in Next 6 Months Despite Crypto Winter
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Initial Availability Set via Invite System
  10. India's GSAT-24 Satellite Launched Onboard Ariane 5 Rocket, Entire Capacity Leased to Tata Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.