Technology News
loading

Former Coinbase Executives Gather $5.3 Million Focussed on Blockchain Node Operations, Details Here

The complex process of node operation requires advanced technical support that could trigger rapid responses in times of urgency.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 October 2022 11:48 IST
Former Coinbase Executives Gather $5.3 Million Focussed on Blockchain Node Operations, Details Here

Photo Credit: Scale3

The first tool announced by Scale3 is called the Autopilot that will auto-monitor blockchain nodes

Highlights
  • Scale3 is looking to finetune its data and analytics tools
  • Scale3 to focus on community intelligence and ecosystem specific insights
  • The crypto industry has bagged $14.2 billion so far in 2022

Ola Muse and Karthik Kalyanaraman, two former executives of the Coinbase crypto exchange are trying to carve a niche into the blockchain node operation process. Under their company Scale3, Muse and Kalyanaraman have managed to gather $5.3 million (roughly Rs. 43 crore) in funds, which will be used to simplify working for blockchain node operators. The complex process of node operation requires advanced technical support that could trigger rapid responses in times of urgency. Blockchain nodes, in themselves, serve as the communication hubs for various network tasks for the blockchain. Their job is to conform the legality of network transactions.

The seed funding round for Scale3 was led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Mysten Labs and Howard University, the company said.

“Simplifying the operational processes associated with maintaining blockchain nodes is key to ensuring the smooth, reliable and scalable operation of decentralised networks,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, the Chief Product Officer of Mysten Labs.

In addition to finetuning its data and analytics tools required for node operations, Scale3 is also looking to add monitoring and observability layers to its services dashboard.

The first tool announced by Scale3 is called the Autopilot, which will act as a platform to monitor and maintain blockchain nodes and networks.

Autopilot aims to simplify and automate the process of standing up, monitoring, and upgrading blockchain nodes while assisting node operators to reduce the overall cost of operations.

The platform comes with the capability to provide node operators with community intelligence and ecosystem specific insights.

“We know first-hand, the challenges of operating and managing node infrastructure at scale,” said Karthik Kalyanaraman, CTO of Scale3. “We are leveraging best practices and best in class open-source tools to reduce the total cost of operations for the industry,” said Karthik Kalyanaraman, CTO of Scale3.

Despite the recent market slowdown, investments in the crypto sector do not seem to have slid down.

The crypto industry has bagged $14.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,13,500 crore) with 725 deals in the first half of this year, KPMG said in its recent report.

The findings had also highlighted that crypto-centric investment figures for the first half of 2022 alone have doubled all years prior to 2021. Trade Republic, Fireblocks, FTX crypto exchange, and ConsenSys have emerged as the top four venture capital firms to have invested in crypto.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, Ola Muse, Karthik Kalyanaraman
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Instagram, Twitter Said to Have Restricted Kanye West's Accounts Over Anti-Semitic Posts
Why Samsung’s #AwesomeGalaxyA Series Smartphones Should Be in Your Cart This Festive Season 

Related Stories

Former Coinbase Executives Gather $5.3 Million Focussed on Blockchain Node Operations, Details Here
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Paid Subscription Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users: Report
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Phones
  3. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  4. Amazon Halts Its Delivery Robot "Scouts" That Created Severe Mishaps
  5. Hero's First Electric Scooter Hero Vida Launched, Bookings From October 10
  6. iPhone SE 4 May Pack 6.1-Inch LCD Display With a Top Notch: Report
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Apple Watch Series 8 Review: Should You Upgrade?
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Leaked Live Image Offers Glimpse of the Rear Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Display, Camera Design Tipped: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Jurassic World Dominion Prime Video Release Date Set for October 17
  2. Tecno Pova 4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Honor X40 GT Launch Date Set for October 13, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC
  4. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals New Villain Vadic
  5. STAN Rolls Out NFTs in Collaboration With Over 50 Indian Gaming Creators, E-Sports Athletes
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Have Same Display, Camera Module Design as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  7. Chhello Show at Rs. 95: India's Oscar Entry to Open in 95 Cinemas for Thursday 'Last Show' Previews
  8. Number of Firms Holding Crypto Assets Touch Record High in Brazil, Details Here
  9. Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Teases an Intergalactic Treasure Hunt
  10. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8 Trailer Sets Up the Season 1 Finale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.