Technology News
loading

Coinbase Hit With Another Lawsuit for Restricting Users’ Access to Accounts Amid Market Volatility

The complaint has questioned Coinbase’s promise of providing real-time and global nature of the crypto asset markets.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 24 August 2022 11:45 IST
Coinbase Hit With Another Lawsuit for Restricting Users’ Access to Accounts Amid Market Volatility

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ PiggyBank

This is a class action brought by plaintiff on behalf of all Coinbase wallet and account holders

Highlights
  • The name of the plaintiff is George Kattula
  • Coinbase is also under SEC probe
  • Coinbase has been seeing business losses as well

Coinbase, counted among world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has been on a streak of being hit by legal cases in recent times. In a fresh development, the company has been sued for ‘improperly and unreasonably' locking users out of their accounts, especially during these recent days of market volatility. In her lawsuit, plaintiff George Kattula has also alleged that the San Francisco-based company does not maintain standard practices to secure user accounts. Kattula decided to take a legal action against Coinbase after having suffered consequences of not having his account accessible via Coinbase.

“This is a class action brought by plaintiff on behalf of all Coinbase wallet and account holders who have had their accounts breached and incurred losses arising from the unauthorised transfer of assets – including the unauthorised transfer of ‘crypto' securities listed on Coinbase's platform without a registration statement, without Coinbase having registered as a broker or dealer, and without Coinbase having registered as a securities exchange,” the lawsuit filed with the US District Court for the northern district of Georgia, Atlanta division said.

The complaint has questioned Coinbase's promise of providing real-time and global nature of the crypto asset markets.

As per Kattula, he was locked out of an account for a prolonged period, that restrained him from participating in trade, costing him money.

As for now, Coinbase has not addressed the case on a public domain.

The crypto exchange is under probe from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that is checking if Coinbase listed nine securities in the form of tokens.

The price of Coinbase shares also plummeted by as much as 21 percent after the SEC opened its investigation on the exchange.

In June, the company also laid-off 18 percent of its workforce, calling it a cost-cutting measure in these ongoing times of industrial dips.

In May, Coinbase reported a 44 percent fall, the crypto exchange only managed to rope-in $1.17 billion (roughly Rs. 9,037 crore) in revenue in the first three months of this year.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Avatar 4K HDR India Re-Release Date Set for September 23, Disney Reveals

Related Stories

Coinbase Hit With Another Lawsuit for Restricting Users’ Access to Accounts Amid Market Volatility
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. More People Plan to Upgrade to the iPhone 14, Survey Suggests
  2. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  3. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  5. Realme 9i 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: Details
  6. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  7. Vivo V25 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC to Launch on August 25
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Dizo Trimmer Kit With 240-Minute Runtime Launched in India
  10. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y35 4G Price in India, Colour Options, Cashback Offers Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Twitter to Combine Health Experience Team, Service Team Amidst Controversies: Report
  3. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Final Trailer Revealed Ahead of September Debut
  4. iPhone 14 May Cost More, But People Still Eager to Upgrade to the New iPhone, Survey Suggests
  5. Coinbase Hit With Another Lawsuit for Restricting Users’ Access to Accounts Amid Market Volatility
  6. Avatar 4K HDR India Re-Release Date Set for September 23, Disney Reveals
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch in September; iQoo Z6 Pro SE Moniker Confirmed: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G European Price Leaked, 3 Colour Options Tipped
  9. Realme 9i 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  10. PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Revealed, With Customisable Sticks, Button Mapping, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.