Technology News
loading

Coinbase Vouches Lawful Working in India as Its UPI-Buy Feature Faces NPCI Disapproval

Allowing UPI-based crypto buying essentially opens investment avenues in high-risk asset class for millions of Indians.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 8 April 2022 12:27 IST
Coinbase Vouches Lawful Working in India as Its UPI-Buy Feature Faces NPCI Disapproval

Photo Credit: Coinbase

Coinbase has said its experimenting with UPI payments for crypto buying in India to make process easy

Highlights
  • NPCI says it’s unaware about any crypto exchange using UPI
  • Coinbase says it’s working with payment partners in India for UPI
  • Coinbase has not disclosed names of its payment partners as yet

Coinbase found itself in a tight spot after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) refused to recognise its UPI-linked crypto-buying offering announced on April 8. In a clarification, the US-headquartered crypto exchange has said that it is experimenting with different payment methods and partners in India, in order to bring in more ways for Indians to purchase cryptocurrencies. While the NPCI has said that it's not aware of any crypto exchange using the UPI, Coinbase said it's committed to adhere by India's rules and regulations.

“We are aware of the recent statement published by NPCI regarding the use of UPI by cryptocurrency exchanges. We are committed to working with NPCI and other relevant authorities to ensure we are aligned with local expectations and industry norms,” a Coinbase spokesperson told Gadgets 360.

Overseen by the NPCI, Unified Payments Interface or UPI is a heavily used online payments mode used in India. Over 300 million Indians reportedly use UPI to instantly transfer money from one account to another via apps such as BharatPe and Google Pay.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took the stage in Bengaluru on April 7 to announce that Indians will be able to buy crypto assets on its platform via the UPI method.

New Project 6 coinbase_india_upi

Coinbase has said that its working with unnamed 'payment partners' in India to facilitate UPI-based crypto buying
Photo Credit: Coinbase

The move essentially opens investment avenues in this high-risk asset class for millions of people.

The crypto exchange has said that its experimenting with the feature as it could provide a rapid and simple way of making payments for crypto buyers.

“We are working with trusted payment partners to enable the above payment method. The banks have been receptive but we are unable to disclose the names at this stage,” people familiar with the matter told Gadgets 360 on the condition of anonymity.

While the UPI-backed crypto buying feature is still under a ‘Waitlist' tab on the Coinbase app, its announcement stirred quite the buzz among crypto enthusiasts in India.

NPCI's reaction to the news however, did seemingly dampen the public excitement a bit.

While further development on the situation remain awaited, Coinbase is set to host an in-person pitch fest in Bengaluru for ‘cryptopreneurs' today, April 8.

The investment arm of Coinbase crypto exchange is offering funding of up to $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.5 crore) to Indian crypto and Web 3 firms.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Payments, Coinbase, NPCI, National Payments Corporation of India, UPI, India
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post on Former Company Chief, Non-Payment of Salaries
OnePlus 10 Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC, OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to Be in the Works

Related Stories

Coinbase Vouches Lawful Working in India as Its UPI-Buy Feature Faces NPCI Disapproval
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  5. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India; Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X Pro Launch Tipped
  6. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India
  7. Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Square Dial Launched in India
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  10. Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sets Up Task Force to Promote Animation, VFX, Gaming Sector
  2. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC, OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to Be in the Works
  3. Coinbase Vouches Lawful Working in India as Its UPI-Buy Feature Faces NPCI Disapproval
  4. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post on Former Company Chief, Non-Payment of Salaries
  5. Facebook Removes Accounts in Brazil With Ties to the Military
  6. Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Leaked, Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup
  8. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched, Brings all Tata Brands Under One Platform
  9. Honor Play 6T, Honor Play 6T Pro With 90Hz Displays, MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin Trades Flat as Solana Leads Altcoin Surge to Reverse Mid-Week Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.