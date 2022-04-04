Technology News
Polygon, Solana Projects Dominate Pitch List as Coinbase Gears to Host Funding Session in India

Participants gearing up for Coinbase’s pitch day can also win a bonus of $25,000 (roughly Rs. 18 lakh) from grants programme BeliefDAO.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 4 April 2022 17:19 IST
Polygon, Solana Projects Dominate Pitch List as Coinbase Gears to Host Funding Session in India

Photo Credit: Coinbase

Coinbase Ventures has invested $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,132 crore) in Indian Web 3 firms

Highlights
  • Coinbase is offering funding to Indian Web 3 firms
  • CEO Brian Armstrong to meet Indian students from top universities
  • Coinbase’s pitch session to be hosted by Builders Tribe

Polygon, Ethereum, and Solana blockchains emerged as top choices among Indian crypto entrepreneurs who are signing up for Coinbase's pitch session. The investment arm of Coinbase crypto exchange is offering funding of up to $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.5 crore) to Indian crypto and Web 3 firms. ‘Cryptopreneurs' from around the country have been invited for an in-person pitch session to be held in Bengaluru city on April 8. Coinbase has partnered with Builders Tribe, a funding facilitator for crypto firms, to host the pitching session.

As per an official update by Builders Tribe, over a hundred applicants have already signed up for the pitch day.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has been touring India for a week now. The 39-year-old plans to meet students from top Indian universities as well as crypto investors.

“Coinbase Ventures has already invested $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,132 crore) in Indian technology companies in the crypto and Web 3 space. Combined with India's world class software talent, we believe that crypto and Web 3 technology can help accelerate India's economic and financial inclusion goals,” Armstrong wrote in a blog post.

Participants gearing up for Coinbase's pitch day can also win a bonus of $25,000 (roughly Rs. 18 lakh) from grants programme BeliefDAO.

Research firm Triple A estimates that the Asian subcontinent houses more than 100 million crypto owners. That's 7.3 percent of India's population of around 1.7 billion.

The government of India is taking a cautious approach towards the emerging digital assets sector, but is positively not planning to restrict or ban the industry.

Starting April 1, a 30 percent tax is being deducted from any profits generated via crypto trading in India. In addition, India's requirement of one percent TDS on each crypto transaction is also in action. Failing to comply can land violators in jail for up to seven years.

India's decision to tax the virtual assets category was first revealed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February. At the time, crypto industry insiders had welcomed India's subtle official recognition of the crypto sector.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Further reading: Coinbase, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency India, Crypto Law
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
