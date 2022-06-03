Technology News
loading

Coinbase Says Will Extend Hiring Freeze for the Foreseeable Future, Rescind Some Accepted Offers

Coinbase earlier froze hiring for two weeks as fears of rising interest rates rocked the cryptocurrency market.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 June 2022 14:50 IST
Coinbase Says Will Extend Hiring Freeze for the Foreseeable Future, Rescind Some Accepted Offers

Coinbase earlier froze hiring as fears of rising interest rates rocked the cryptocurrency market

Highlights
  • Coinbase will pause hiring for as long as this macro environment requires
  • Shares of Coinbase were flat following the news in after-hours trading
  • Coinbase last month reported a 35 percent slump

Coinbase Global will extend its hiring freeze for the foreseeable future and rescind a number of accepted offers in order to deal with current macroeconomic conditions, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Coinbase earlier froze hiring for two weeks as fears of rising interest rates rocked the cryptocurrency market. Now, the cryptocurrency exchange says it will pause hiring "for as long as this macro environment requires."

"We always knew crypto would be volatile, but that volatility alongside larger economic factors may test the company, and us personally, in new ways," said L.J. Brock, Coinbase's chief people officer, in the blog post.

Shares of Coinbase were flat following the news in after-hours trading. The company's stock is down more than 75 percent since its market debut last year through a direct listing.

Coinbase last month reported a 35 percent slump in total revenue to $1.17 billion (roughly Rs. 9,080 crore) for the three months ended March 31, missing analyst expectations and weighing on investor sentiment.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coinbase
Famed Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens Crypto Payments, Partners Flexa for Transactions

Related Stories

Coinbase Says Will Extend Hiring Freeze for the Foreseeable Future, Rescind Some Accepted Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  4. WhatsApp Testing Filter to Quickly View Unread Chats
  5. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  6. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  7. Xiaomi India Appoints Alvin Tse as General Manager to Lead India Operations
  8. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  9. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Stray Release Date Set for July 19, Coming to PS Plus Extra, Premium, and Deluxe
  2. Oppo K10 5G India Launch Date Set for June 8: Expected Specifications
  3. Elon Musk Said to Cut Tesla Staff by 10 Percent, Pause Worldwide Hiring
  4. Instagram Increases Reels Duration to 90 Seconds, Adds New Features: All Details
  5. Coinbase Says Will Extend Hiring Freeze for the Foreseeable Future, Rescind Some Accepted Offers
  6. Famed Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens Crypto Payments, Partners Flexa for Transactions
  7. Twitter Search Subscribe Feature Reportedly in Testing, Will Send Notifications for Search Queries
  8. Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz India Launch Date Set for June 8, Price Teased
  9. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Tipped to Feature Leica's Iconic Red Logo, Leather and Ceramic Back Panel: Report
  10. WhatsApp Testing Unread Chats Filter, Spotted Working on Ability to View Poll Results
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.