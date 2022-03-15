Technology News
loading

Coinbase Announces NFT Marketplace, Date of Lauch Remains Undisclosed

Coinbase, founded in 2011, is now engaging with NFT creators to garner their insights to customising its NFT marketplace.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 15 March 2022 18:54 IST
Coinbase Announces NFT Marketplace, Date of Lauch Remains Undisclosed

Photo Credit: Reuters

Coinbase has been planning its NFT platform since last year

Highlights
  • Coinbase has not revealed launch date for NFT marketplace
  • Coinbase was founded in 2011 and operates as crypto exchange
  • NFT trends seem to be on the decline of late

Coinbase is set to launch its peer-to-peer marketplace for digital collectibles, or non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The US-based crypto exchange announced that it plans to allow users to discover, mint, purchase, and showcase their NFTs. The launch date for this platform has not been revealed as of yet. The Coinbase NFT platform will be competing with existing players in the sector like OpenSea and LooksRare among others. NFTs are supported on the blockchain technology and make for integral elements of the metaverse sector. NFTs can be inspired by a wide array of entities including gaming characters, music, and videos.

Coinbase announced the development on Twitter, while also revealing that it is building its NFT marketplace based on community feedback.

The company, founded in 2011, is now engaging with NFT creators to garner their insights.

The crypto exchange first opened up about its intensions to bring an NFT marketplace in 2021.

At the time, Coinbase had claimed that its NFT business could be more successful than its crypto arm, Fortune had reported.

Coinbase NFT has reportedly received over 2.5 million registrations on the waiting list to join the platform.

The volume of NFT sales crossed, the mark of $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021.

Of late, platforms like the New York Stock Exchange, Rakuten, and Parler have begun implementing their respective plans of foraying into the NFT sector.

It is, however noteworthy, that recent Google Trends data revealed that NFT-related search volumes dipped massively in March 2022.

Similarly, NFT resource NonFungible data has also indicated that trade volume per week for NFTs are on the decline. Its findings claimed that the average selling price of an NFT has declined to under $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh), compared with an all-time high of almost $6,900 (roughly Rs. 5.3 lakh) at the beginning of 2022.

The classification of NFTs is currently a topic under discussions in several parts of the world.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is scrutinising creators of NFTs and the marketplaces where they trade to determine if some of the assets run afoul of the agency's rules.

South Korean and Indian authorities are yet to declare if NFTs fall under the virtual assets category.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFT, Non Fungible Token, Coinbase, OpenSea, LooksRare
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed

Related Stories

Coinbase Announces NFT Marketplace, Date of Lauch Remains Undisclosed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  3. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  5. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Samsung to Launch 5 New Windows 11 Laptops in India on March 17
  7. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. iPhone 14 Series to Feature Taller Screens, No iPhone mini This Year: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. New State Mobile v0.9.26 Update to Arrive on March 17; Maintenance Schedule, Changelog Revealed
  2. Zomato Blinkit Said to Have Reached Merger Agreement in an All-Stock Deal
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Programme Opens in India
  4. Binance Temporarily Suspends Polygon Transactions Citing an Unidentified Network Issue
  5. Coinbase Announces NFT Marketplace, Date of Lauch Remains Undisclosed
  6. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed
  7. Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
  8. Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition to US by UK's Top Court
  9. Data Usage in India Grew by Over 50 Percent in the Last 5 Years, 5G Arrival to Continue Trajectory: Nokia
  10. Ola Electric Unveils New Gerua Colour Edition for Ola S1 Pro, Purchase Window Will Open on March 17
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.