Technology News
loading

Coinbase to Acquire Turkish Crypto Exchange BtcTurk for $3.2 Billion

Coinbase’s expansion is noting no hiccups with the recent launch of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 22 April 2022 13:45 IST
Coinbase to Acquire Turkish Crypto Exchange BtcTurk for $3.2 Billion

Photo Credit: Coinbase

Coinbase is looking to expand operations to a host of developing markets including Brazil

Highlights
  • Coinbase is currently conducting technical due diligence
  • The deal would be worth $3.2 billion
  • Coinbase is trying to expand operations to Latin America too

Coinbase is reportedly in talks to acquire Turkey's largest crypto trading platform, BtcTurk, for a sum of $3.2 billion (roughly Rs. 24,405 crore) as part of its ongoing global expansion efforts. The move follows reports that the US-based exchange is looking to increase its presence in developing countries. Founded in 2013, BtcTurk claims to have more than 4.5 million users and 850 employees with a reliable Turkish newspaper claiming a transaction volume of $116 billion (roughly Rs. 8,84,750 crore) in 2021.

Beyond its longevity in the business, BtcTurk could be attractive to Coinbase because cryptocurrency adoption in Turkey is notably high. In fact, according to Statista, Turkish citizens have adopted digital assets at the fifth-highest rate of any country in the world. A host of other popular global exchanges like Binance, OKX and Bybit have already set up operations in Turkey.

The deal, first reported by MergerMarket and then cited by Bloomberg, may not be far from completion as sources close to the matter claim that a terms sheet has already been signed and that the company is only left with completing its technical due diligence. As of press time, however, neither exchange has issued an official statement regarding the matter.

BtcTurk is not the only crypto exchange Coinbase is interested in. It appears that the company has been looking to expand its services into new areas since the beginning of the year. Back in March the company was rumored to acquire 2TM, the parent company of Mercado Bitcoin, in order to expand its operations in Latin America.

That said, acquisitions aren't the only way Coinbase is targeting growth, as just recently, the company launched its own non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace's beta version and is gearing up for an official launch in the near future. This shows the yearning Coinbase has to become the biggest cryptocurrency exchange on the planet.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, BtcTurk, Crypto Exchange
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED Windows 11 Laptops Launched
Netflix Introduces Category Hub to Discover Favourite Genres and Categories

Related Stories

Coinbase to Acquire Turkish Crypto Exchange BtcTurk for $3.2 Billion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
  2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched in India
  3. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  4. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Wireless Earphones Launched
  5. Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specs, Images Leak; Launch Imminent
  8. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 India Release Date Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Camera Specifications Tipped
  2. Rocket League to Get Limited-Time Knockout Bash Battle Royale Mode from April 27
  3. Barack, Michelle Obama End Spotify Podcast Deal After Being Frustrated by Exclusive Terms: Report
  4. Netflix Introduces Category Hub to Discover Favourite Genres and Categories
  5. Coinbase to Acquire Turkish Crypto Exchange BtcTurk for $3.2 Billion
  6. Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED Windows 11 Laptops Launched
  7. OnePlus 10 Specifications Leak Tips 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Jio Fiber Postpaid Monthly Plans With 'Zero Entry Cost', Video Streaming Launched
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Month 10 is Live, Brings New Missions, Skins, Perks, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With Dimensity 900 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.