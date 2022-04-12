Technology News
Coinbase Set to Produce Animated Bored Ape Film Trilogy With BAYC NFTs Playing the Cast

The three-part film will pay homage to the Bored Ape Yacht Club community and was conceived by the entertainment team at Coinbase.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 12 April 2022 16:23 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Yuga Labs

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is getting its own film trilogy with Coinbase behind the camera

Highlights
  • The series will be titled “The Degen Trilogy”
  • Characters in the series will be based on specific Bored Ape NFTs
  • BAYC holders can submit their apes for a chance to be cast

Bored Ape Yacht Club, the popular non-fungible token (NFT) project, is set to get its very own movie trilogy, produced by one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world by transaction volume, Coinbase. Yuga Labs, the creators of BAYC, will partner with Coinbase to produce the series of three animated short films, with the movie series title The Degen Trilogy. Characters in the series will be based on specific Bored Ape NFTs and token holders have been requested to submit their own character descriptions, which will be judged and selected by a Hollywood casting director.

Ape owners selected in the casting process will receive a licensing fee of $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7.5 lakh) in Apecoin or Bitcoin, according to the film's website. The license will be recorded on-chain and will continue with the ape into the secondary market. Submissions will be open until April 13 at 11 am PST (11:30 pm IST). The first episode will be released at the NFT.NYC conference, which takes place between June 20 and 23.

Bored Ape Yacht Club said on Twitter that Mutant Ape Yacht Club will similarly be able to submit their apes for part two of the series. However, submissions will not be open to the Bored Ape Kennel Club.

According to the prologue on the website, the film will be set in the 2020s in a "chaotic" Midtown Manhattan, where "for the first time, digital goods and services have outpaced all other indicators as a measure of value in the market." The three-part film adventure will also feature the Apecoin project.

Coinbase is handling the movie production through its media arm led by entertainment and culture marketing director William Swann. The release will coincide with the launch of the Coinbase NFT marketplace.

Furthermore, Coinbase has also mentioned that although it is unlikely they will profit from the film, any net proceeds would be donated to a non-profit organisation. The company also said the point of this series is to "reward and connect with our communities through projects that bring the ethos of Web 3 to life: collaboration, transparency, and opportunity."

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
