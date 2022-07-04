Technology News
Coca-Cola to Release Pride-Related NFT Series to Celebrate Gender Diversity

The Coca-Cola Pride NFT collection is set to have a total of 136 pieces, marking 136 years of the company being in business.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 4 July 2022 13:13 IST
Coca-Cola to Release Pride-Related NFT Series to Celebrate Gender Diversity

Photo Credit: Website/ Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola, that launched in 1886, celebrated its 136th year in business this year in May

Highlights
  • Coca-Cola's NFT series being designed by Rich Mnisi
  • Rich Mnisi is a South Africa-based fashion designer
  • Each NFT piece shows Coca-Cola bottles refracting rainbow-colours

Coca-Cola has announced the launch of its NFT series, dedicated to the LGBTQ community around the world. The Pride-themed series of digital collectibles is being designed in collaboration with Rich Mnisi, a South Africa-based fashion designer and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. The NFT series will have a total of 136 pieces and is intended to propagate the idea that ‘love' is an energy that cannot be destroyed, but can be transferred and changed in form.

This project is being backed by the Polygon blockchain. Each NFT of the Cola-Cola Pride series will showcase the classic glass bottle of the beverage, refracting rainbow-like colours around it.

Glimpses of the NFTs have emerged on social media.

The digital collectibles from this series will be available for purchase in Polygon (MATIC) cryptocurrency. Presently, each Polygon coin is trading at $0.50 (roughly Rs. 38.70) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

The capital collection from the sale of these Pride-themed NFTs will be donated to OUT, an LGBTQ+ charity selected by Mnisi.

Coca-Cola, that launched in 1886, celebrated its 136th year in business this year in May.

“Throughout its 136-year history, Coca-Cola has brought people together through shared moments of connection. We are excited to be releasing the Coca-Cola Pride collection, a unique series of digital collectibles that uplift, create visibility for, and give back to the community's members,” said a blog-post by Coca-Cola.

This is not the first time that the beverage giant has forayed into the NFT space.

Last year, Coca-Cola launched a four-piece NFT collection marking the International Friendship's Day. The auction of those pieces fetched over $575,000 (roughly Rs. 4.5 crore), Coca-Cola had claimed.

In 2021, Coca-Cola's major rival Pepsi also launched an NFT series that included 1,893 pieces of a microphone visual, inspired by Pepsi flavours like the Classic Blue Pepsi, Silver Diet Pepsi, and Red Pepsi Wild Cherry, among others.

As per reports, the volume of NFT sales crossed $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021.

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
