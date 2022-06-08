Technology News
Citadel Securities, Virtu Financial Said to Be Building Cryptocurrency Trading Ecosystem

The consortium of firms behind the project said to include venture capital firms Sequoia Capital, Paradigm, and few retail brokerages.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 June 2022 13:48 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The product is still in its early development and could be available later this year

  • Two trading firms are working on a cryptocurrency trading ecosystem
  • It will enable retail brokerages to offer crypto-executions to customers
  • The project is still very early in its development

Trading firms Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial are collaborating on a cryptocurrency trading "eco-system" that will enable retail brokerages to offer crypto-executions to their customers, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The consortium of firms behind the project includes venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Paradigm, as well as a few retail brokerages, the source said.

The project, which was first reported by CoinDesk, is still very early in its development, the source said.

Bloomberg reported the firms were developing a crypto offering with help from Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab that would widen access to digital assets, citing people familiar with the matter.

Schwab told Reuters on Tuesday it had made a minority, passive strategic investment in a new digital asset venture.

"We recognize that there is considerable interest in cryptocurrencies ... and will consider introducing direct access to cryptocurrencies when there is further regulatory clarity," Schwab said in a statement.

The product, still in its early development, could be available late this year or early next, the Bloomberg report said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

