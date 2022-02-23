JP Morgan, US's largest bank is losing one of its most crypto-forward executives, Christine Moy, after almost 20 years of service. Just days after the Wall Street megabank entered the metaverse, Moy announced her departure for a new opportunity that remains undisclosed for now. During her tenure, Moy worked around JP Morgan's cross-firm blockchain and crypto strategies. In a detailed LinkedIn post, Moy signed her resignation announcement with a crypto shorthand — #WGMI — which expands to "we're gonna make it".

The blockchain-focussed executive was part of JP Morgan's metaverse launch. On February 15, JP Morgan inaugurated a lounge in the virtual world Decentraland, making it the first major bank to step into the metaverse.

“The Onyx by JP Morgan team is comprised of stars and I look forward to seeing what this next generation will come with. I have successfully recruited and trained strong teams with a broad diversity of thought, experience, and background,” Moy wrote in her post.

In October 2020, Moy also co-founded Onyx by JP Morgan as a new business unit focused on digital assets and blockchain.

In December, Moy organised JP Morgan's first Crypto Economy Forum while also issuing the first NFTs from the bank.

While Moy's official announcement on her next venture remains awaited, a comment on her LinkedIn post seems to have hinted at a speculative answer.

The comment from David Post, the managing director of blockchain solutions firm Chainlink Labs under Moy's post has stirred rumours on her next step.

“Welcome to the party,” Post's comment reads.