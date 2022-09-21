Technology News
loading

China’s e-CNY CBDC to Now be Tested in 4 Major, Densely Populated Provinces

China is harnessing the power of blockchain to strengthen its economy.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 September 2022 13:16 IST
China’s e-CNY CBDC to Now be Tested in 4 Major, Densely Populated Provinces

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Thomas Peter

Cash rewards were offered to Chinese nationals who adopted and used the digital Yuan

Highlights
  • China has an app dedicated to the use of e-CNY
  • China’s CBDC being used in Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen
  • China’s neighbours India and Russia also working on CBDC

While China has maintained a rather strict approach against the growth of the crypto sector, the country is harnessing the power of blockchain to strenghten its economy. The country's national CBDC, named e-CNY, is now proceeding to be tested in densely populated regions of the country, including the most populous Guangdong province. Jiangsu, Hebei, and Sichuan are other regions where the government of China will now be putting its CBDC to trials.

A CBDC or a Central Bank Digital Currency is like a cryptocurrency, but one that is administered by the central bank as well the government. Built on blockchain, CBDCs are capable of facilitating instant payments, nationally as well as cross-border. China's CBDC is also known as the digital Yuan.

Fan Yifei, the deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) revealed this e-CNY trial expansion plan at a financial forum in Suzhou city in Jiangsu, as per a report by the South China Morning Post.

China's central bank has been working on its CBDC for the last two years now.

Between 2020 and 2022, China launched its e-CNY app to facilitate payments through the CBDC. As of April 2022, people in 23 cities across China, including Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen, were enabled to pay for goods and services with the e-CNY, China-Briefing had said at the time.

Cash rewards were offered to Chinese nationals who adopted and used the digital Yuan. While many merchants have opened payments in e-CNY, the digital currency is also being tested to function for loan repayments as well as tax payments.

China's roll-out of its digital currency has surpassed the efforts of other major central banks like the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

Presently, China's neighbouring nations India and Russia are also working to launch their respective CBDCs.

Nigeria has emerged as one of the first nations to develop and launch a digital currency.

Launched as Africa's first ever CBDC in October last year, the eNaira is now getting new features, intended to onboard unbanked citizens of Nigeria onto the nation's existing financial system. The Nigerian government is targeting to get over eight million people to adopt eNaira as a payment method in the coming months.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CBDC, China, e CNY
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Update Released in India: How to Install

Related Stories

China’s e-CNY CBDC to Now be Tested in 4 Major, Densely Populated Provinces
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  4. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Pre-Orders Start on October 6
  5. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  6. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  7. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  8. Xiaomi Civi 2 Set to Launch on September 27: Details
  9. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  10. Windows 11 2022 Update Rolling Out Today: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Mismatched Season 2 Trailer: Tensions a Brewin’ as New Romances Come Forth
  2. Tecno Pova Neo 5G Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. China’s e-CNY CBDC to Now be Tested in 4 Major, Densely Populated Provinces
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Update Released in India: How to Install
  5. WazirX Follows Binance Move, Announces Delisting of USDC, USDP, and TUSD Stablecoins
  6. Windows 11 2022 Update Rolling Out Today: What’s New, How to Download
  7. Iron Man Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA’s Motive Studio
  8. Vivo X Fold+ With Alert Slider, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on September 26: All Details
  9. US Reviews Psychological Warfare Operations After Reports of Fake Accounts Promoting Pro-West Disinformation
  10. iOS 16 Keyboard Haptics Feature Might Impact Battery Life on iPhones, Says Apple
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.