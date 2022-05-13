Technology News
loading

The Chainsmokers Are Turning One Percent Royalties of New Album as NFTs, Fans May Bag Giveaways

The two-person band will be giving away 5,000 NFTs to the fans for free.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 13 May 2022 11:53 IST
The Chainsmokers Are Turning One Percent Royalties of New Album as NFTs, Fans May Bag Giveaways

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Royal NFT

The NFTs will be dropped on the Royal marketplace on May 17.

Highlights
  • A total of 5,000 NFTs from The Chainsmokers will be released
  • The duo has kept 300 for friends and family giveaways
  • No cryptocurrency is required for fans to claim one of the NFTs

The Chainsmokers duo have turned to the NFT sector for promotions, now that their new album ‘So Far So Good' is going on stage. Singers-performers Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have decided to convert one percent of their album's streaming royalties into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The duo will be giving away these NFTs to the fans for free. A total of 5,000 NFTs will be minted and will be part of a limited collection.

Royal, the music-centric NFT marketplace has been roped-in by The Chainsmokers for the minting of these NFTs.

“It was important for us to do it this way because this isn't about profiting off some new tech for us, it's about connecting more deeply with you and harnessing a new disruptive technology in an effective way that truly shows what is possible as we head towards a Web3 world,” Billboard quoted The Chainsmokers as saying.

Fans of The Chainsmokers, who manage to get themselves one of these NFTs, will get access to the private Discord channel of the band, where they'll get exclusive content and other benefits, details of which remain unclear as for now.

In a bid to make these NFTs profitable for the fans, The Chainsmokers is allowing a re-sale of these NFTs, from which they will not extract any deductions for themselves.

The NFTs will be dropped on the Royal marketplace on May 17.

No cryptocurrency is required for fans to claim one of the NFTs, and all associated fees will be covered by Royal, the Billboard report added.

“The Chainsmokers created a VIP list to give first access to their biggest fans. It includes people from their Discord community + top ticket buyers and streamers. If you're on the VIP list, you've been notified,” Royal said on Twitter.

The news has stirred quite the buzz on social media.

The Chainsmokers have reserved 300 NFTs to gift to their friends and family.

Both, Pall and Taggart have previously invested in Web3 startups including Royal, Magic Eden, Axie Infinity, and Mythical games among others.

Well, this is not the first time that popular singers and performers are using NFTs to promote their recent works.

In March, DJ-songwriter Diplo sold 2,110 NFTs from his recent performance in “Don't Forget My Love”. Profits of $293,000 (roughly Rs. 2.25 crore) were recorded at the time.

The sales of NFTs reached some $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021 as the speculative crypto asset exploded in popularity, data from market tracker DappRadar showed.

Several international artists and celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Steve Harvey, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan among others have launched their own NFT collections.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFTs, The Chainsmokers, Cryptocurrency, Non Fungible Tokens
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched

Related Stories

The Chainsmokers Are Turning One Percent Royalties of New Album as NFTs, Fans May Bag Giveaways
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  3. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  4. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in May 13 India Restock
  5. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  7. OnePlus Nord Buds Review
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Tipped to Sport Larger Screen Sizes
  10. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Launch Date Set for May 17, New Triple Rear Camera Layout Teased
  2. Terra Blockchain Officially Frozen Over Fears of Governance Attack, Native LUNA Token Remains Down
  3. Airtel, Jio Subscriber Additions Helped Increase Telecom User Base to Over 116.69 Crore: TRAI
  4. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Will Be Soon, Amazon and BGMI Video Tease
  5. US, UK to Partner on Commercial Spaceflight Missions, First Lift-Off This Summer
  6. First Total Lunar Eclipse of 2022 Set for This Sunday: How to Watch It and Other Details
  7. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Shares Edge-on View of Little Sombrero Galaxy Located 40 Million Light-Years Away
  8. Google Pixel 6a Reportedly Gets Different Fingerprint Scanner Than Pixel 6 Series
  9. Facebook Parent Meta, Twitter, YouTube Asked to Archive Evidence of Suspected Russian War Crimes
  10. 9 Hours Release Date: Disney+ Hotstar Sets June 2 Premiere for Next Hotstar Specials Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.