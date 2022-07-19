Technology News
loading

Celsius Users May Have Signed Away Rights to Their Crypto Assets, Lawyers Cite ‘Terms of Service’

Earlier this month, Celsius hired a legal team from the Kirkland & Ellis LLP law firm to assist it in the process of its corporate restructuring.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 19 July 2022 13:15 IST
Celsius Users May Have Signed Away Rights to Their Crypto Assets, Lawyers Cite ‘Terms of Service’

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Celsius Network

As per Celsius’ ToS, Celsius cannot use virtual assets in Custody accounts without user permission

Highlights
  • All crypto assets with Celsius technically belongs to the company
  • Celsius has 1.7 million registered users from over 100 nations
  • Celsius hired a legal team from the Kirkland & Ellis LLP law firm

Users of the Celsius Network may have signed away their own rights to their crypto assets while accepting the platform's terms of service (ToS). As per lawyers representing Celsius, many of the 1.7 million registered Celsius users from over 100 nations have already transferred the title of their assets to the crypto lending firm, that is now free to use, sell, pledge, and rehypothecate them according to its requirements. The users more at risk of having lost their assets are the ones that held Earn and Borrow accounts with Celsius.

Earlier this month, Celsius hired a legal team from the Kirkland & Ellis LLP law firm to assist it in the process of its corporate restructuring.

After having filed for bankruptcy, Celsius lawyers have assembled documents claiming company rights over a group of user assets

As per Attorney David Silver from the SilverMiller law firm, all the crypto assets deposited with Celsius technically belongs to the company itself.

There are however, those Custody accounts on Celsius, assets deposited in which may still be retained by the original owners.

Celsius launched this Custody programme in April for non-accredited investors in the US.

As per the platform's ToS, it cannot use virtual assets in Custody accounts without the permission of the users.

For now, Celsius is aiming at keeping its business afloat somehow given the downturn that the crypto market has taken in recent months.

Meanwhile, the probe on its bankruptcy filing is also underway in the US.

The company could be considering to wait for the industry situation to better itself before selling off assets in its possession and then paying back users with more valued assets, a CoinTelegraph report said.

On June 13, Celsius Network paused withdrawals, swaps, and transfers citing liquidity concerns.

The platform's operational model offered crypto lending against high interest rates to those users who provided liquidity and committed their funds.

Just when the company began to face the wrath of the market slowdown, it also began seeing losses on the large amounts of staked Ether (stETH) it had in its accounts for lending people.

The Celsius Network resorted to laying-off 150 of its workers stationed in the US and Israel — as an immediate cost-cutting measure.

In the last three months, the overall market cap of the crypto sector that stood at over $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 15,610,304 crore) around March, has tumbled down to its current figure of over $914 billion (roughly Rs. 72,62,109 crore).

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Celsuis, Crypto Assets
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Powerpuff Girls Reboot in the Works With Creator Craig McCracken

Related Stories

Celsius Users May Have Signed Away Rights to Their Crypto Assets, Lawyers Cite ‘Terms of Service’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Starbucks Edition Allegedly Spotted
  2. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000: Details
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  4. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
  7. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two New Budget, Mid-Range Tablets in India
  9. iQoo 10, 10 Pro Set to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo T1x Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Energy, Startup Ecosystem Key Areas for Deepening Trade Ties With Africa: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
  2. Slack to Hike Pricing for Pro Subscription Users From September: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Starbucks Edition Allegedly Spotted Ahead of Rumoured Galaxy Unpacked August Event
  4. US Chip Bill Gains Momentum as Republican Support Grows Ahead of Senate Vote
  5. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Lays Out Regulatory Responsibilities Around Crypto
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Gets eSIM, DSDS Support With July Update in US: Reports
  7. Solid-State EV Batteries Could Cut Carbon Emissions by 29 Percent, Climate Group Says
  8. Xiaomi Mi 13 to Get Self-Developed IC for 100W Wired, 50W Wireless Charging: Report
  9. Global Smartphone Shipments Fell 9 Percent in Q2 2022, Samsung Holds Biggest Market Share: Canalys
  10. FIFA 23 Trailer to Premiere on July 20, Cover Art Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.