Celsius Defends Bitcoin Mining Plans, Hopes to Repair Relationship With Customers as Bankruptcy Kicks Off

Celsius told a US Bankruptcy Judge that Bitcoin mining could provide a way for the company, to repay customers whose assets it had frozen.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 July 2022 11:10 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Celsius Network

Celsius filed for Chapter 11 protection on July 13

  • Celsius' assets shrank amid the extreme volatility
  • Celsius hopes the mining effort will help it repair its relationshipa
  • Celsius received approval to spend $3.7 million in construction costs

Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network said Bitcoin mining is key to the company's restructuring efforts at a US bankruptcy court hearing on Monday in Manhattan. New Jersey-based Celsius received approval from US Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn to spend $3.7 million (roughly Rs. 30 crore) in construction costs at a new Bitcoin mining facility and $1.5 million (roughly Rs. 12 crore) on customs and duties on imported Bitcoin mining rigs.

Patrick Nash, a lawyer for Celsius, told Glenn that Bitcoin mining could provide a way for the company, which halted other business operations like its cryptocurrency lending, to repay customers, whose assets it froze in the weeks leading up to its bankruptcy filing.

"In a world where the crypto market rebounds, the mining business has the potential to be quite valuable," Nash said.

Celsius filed for Chapter 11 protection on July 13, listing a $1.19 billion (roughly Rs. 9.5 crore) deficit on its balance sheet. Crypto lenders' business model came under scrutiny following a sharp crypto market sell-off spurred by the collapse of major tokens TerraUSD and Luna in May.

Celsius' assets shrank amid the extreme volatility, and its freezing of customer accounts was an attempt to stem losses and stabilise its business, Nash said.

Celsius hopes the mining effort will help it repair its relationship with customers, some of whom sent threats and hate mail to some company employees in the weeks before the Chapter 11 filing.

But a group of equity investors previewed a possible fight for control over the Bitcoin mining operations. Dennis Dunne, the investors' lawyer, said they may argue that the newly mined coins should be considered property of the UK subsidiary that raised the funds for the mining operation, rather than being distributed for the benefit of all Celsius creditors.

Customers might also object to Celsius' spending on Bitcoin mining vendors at a time when their own recovery is in doubt, the US Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.