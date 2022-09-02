Technology News
loading

Bankrupt Celsius Likely to Reopen Withdrawals for Custody Account Holders, Files for Legal Permission

Celsius, as part of its filing, has acknowledged that user assets held in its custody programme do not classify as the company’s property.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 2 September 2022 15:30 IST
Bankrupt Celsius Likely to Reopen Withdrawals for Custody Account Holders, Files for Legal Permission

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Celsius Network

Celsius is trying to get the funds of custody and withhold assets holders back to them

Highlights
  • Celsius is dealing with a bankruptcy situation
  • Celsius lawyers had said last month that custody-held assets belonged to
  • Celsius has asked for approvals from New York’s Bankruptcy Court

Crypto lending firm Celsius, which filed for bankruptcy in August, is looking to open withdrawal services for those users who held custody accounts on its platform. The company has recently submitted a filing with the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York seeking necessary approvals to enable select users to withdraw their assets from Celsius' custody. As part of its filing, Celsius has also acknowledged that user assets held in its custody programme do not classify as the company's property. This statement comes in stark contrast to what the lawyers representing the crypto firm had said in August, claiming that custody-placed user assets on Celsius belonged to the firm.

As per Celsius' filing, around 58,300 users held ‘custody assets' worth about $210 million (roughly Rs. 1,670 crore) on the Celsius platform as of August 29.

In addition, around 5,000 users also held ‘withhold assets' on Celsius worth around $15 million (roughly Rs. 120 crore).

The platform now aims to enable all these custody account holders to take back their savings.

Celsius launched this Custody programme in April for non-accredited investors in the US. Unlike Celsius clients, who deposited funds in the company's high-yield Earn product, custody clients did not collect interest. They used Celsius for storage, not to put their money to work.

Last month, the lawyers representing Celsius had said that users who operated custody accounts on the Celsius Network may have signed away their own rights to their crypto assets while accepting the platform's terms of service (ToS).

In retaliation to these claims, a group of Celsius users had joined forces to raise a collective complaint against Celsius.

Recently, a New York judge allowed the crypto lender to mine and sell Bitcoin during its bankruptcy, despite opposition from unsecured creditors.

The troubled lender has previously revealed to the court that it was running low on money. It also disclosed that it received several proposals for cash injection without naming parties they'd received such proposals from.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Celsius, Crypto Assets
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Rs. 75 Movie Tickets: India's National Cinema Day Set for September 16

Related Stories

Bankrupt Celsius Likely to Reopen Withdrawals for Custody Account Holders, Files for Legal Permission
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  2. iPhone 15 May Be Made in India, China at Same Time: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  6. Google Announces Third-Party Billing Pilot Project in India, Other Markets
  7. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab P11 2nd Gen With MediaTek SoC Launched: All Details
  8. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  9. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  10. Android 14 to Come With Satellite Connectivity, Hiroshi Lockheimer Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. USB 4 Version 2.0 Announced; to Deliver Data Transfer Speeds of Up to 80 Gbps, Feature Backward Compatibility
  2. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
  3. Bankrupt Celsius Likely to Reopen Withdrawals for Custody Account Holders, Files for Legal Permission
  4. Rs. 75 Movie Tickets: India's National Cinema Day Set for September 16
  5. Google Launches User Choice Billing Pilot In India, Four Other Markets
  6. iPhone 15 May Be Manufactured in India, China at Same Time: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. OpenSea NFT Marketplace to Solely Support Ethereum’s Upgraded ‘Merge’ Version
  8. Ticketmaster Partners With Dapper Labs' Flow Blockchain for NFT Ticketing Project
  9. Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op, Forge Mode Delayed to November; Season 3 Set for March
  10. Redmi 11 Prime to Launch in India on September 6, Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.