Technology News
loading

CBDCs Will Make Cross-Border Transactions Cost-Effect and Fast, Says RBI Deputy Governor

The RBI is planning to introduce its CBDC in stages during the current fiscal year that ends in March.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 8 September 2022 13:45 IST
CBDCs Will Make Cross-Border Transactions Cost-Effect and Fast, Says RBI Deputy Governor

Photo Credit: Reuters

The RBI has proposed to launch the Digital Rupee on a pilot basis this year

Highlights
  • The 'Digital Rupee' project was announced earlier this year
  • RBI Deputy Governor believes CBDC internationalisation will be beneficial
  • The RBI has reportedly asked four banks to internally test its CBDC

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar has stated that the country's upcoming Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) could be viewed as a tool that greatly reduces time and cost for cross-border transactions. Referring to the RBI's 'Digital Rupee' project, which was announced in the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this year as a possible solution to the problem, the RBI Deputy Governor remarked that although India has an efficient domestic payments system, cross-border payments remain fairly expensive.

Addressing the India Ideas Summit, an event hosted by the US-India Business Council India (USIBC), T Rabi Shankar said, "We have to understand that internationalisation of CBDC is crucial to addressing the payments issue that bodies like G-20 and Bank for International Settlements (BIS) are dealing with now."

As per a PTI report, the RBI Deputy Governor spoke about India having an excellent, cheap and fast domestic payments system in contrast to a rather expensive cross-border payments system. There is a lot of scope for improvement in terms of both cost and speed, he noted.

CBDC is probably the most efficient solution to this problem, he said, adding, for example, if India's CBDC and the US CBDC systems can talk to each other, we don't have to wait for settling transactions.

"That massively takes out the settlement risk from cross border transaction that reduces time, that reduces cost. So, CBDC internationalisation is something that I'm looking forward to," he said.

The comments from the Reserve Bank executive arrive on the back of a Moneycontrol report earlier this week that mentioned that the RBI has spoken to four public-sector banks — namely State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda — to run the CBDC pilot internally.

It added that the RBI is also reportedly consulting with several fintech companies on the Digital Rupee project in a bid to ensure minimal deployment snags. Among them is the US-based firm Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), which has been advising central banks on CBDC issues, such as offline and programmable payments, financial inclusion, and cross-border CBDC payments.

The RBI is planning to introduce India's CBDC in stages during the current fiscal year that ends in March.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CBDC, RBI, Digital Rupee
Taaza Khabar Teaser Trailer: Bhuvam Bam Plays Sanitation Worker in Hotstar Series

Related Stories

CBDCs Will Make Cross-Border Transactions Cost-Effect and Fast, Says RBI Deputy Governor
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  3. "Premium Tears": Memes Erupt As iPhone 14 Ditches Physical SIM Slot in US
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  5. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  6. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  7. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  8. Apple's iOS 16 Release Date Set for September 12: All You Need to Know
  9. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Leak Online: Details
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Expanding Birdwatch Community Fact-Checking Programme With New Onboarding Process, More
  2. CBDCs Will Make Cross-Border Transactions Cost-Effect and Fast, Says RBI Deputy Governor
  3. Elon Musk Allowed to Use Whistleblower Claims in Case Against Twitter, Trail to Start in October
  4. Taaza Khabar Teaser Trailer: Bhuvam Bam Plays Sanitation Worker in Hotstar Series
  5. FTX Exchange Partners With GameStop to Intertwine Crypto, Gaming Communities
  6. "Premium Tears": Internet Erupts Into Memes As iPhone 14 Ditches Physical SIM Slot in US
  7. Apple Watch Range to Get New Low Power Mode With WatchOS 9; Update Coming on September 12
  8. Government Reportedly Asks Amazon to Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers Following Cyrus Mistry Car Crash
  9. She-Hulk Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  10. Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core Controller Announced, Launches September 21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.