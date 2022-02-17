Technology News
loading

Cardano Foundation Doubles Hacker Bounty Rewards for Finding Key Vulnerabilities in Its Blockchain

Hackers can earn up to $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh) for identifying critical Cardano Node security vulnerabilities.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 17 February 2022 17:15 IST
Cardano Foundation Doubles Hacker Bounty Rewards for Finding Key Vulnerabilities in Its Blockchain

Photo Credit: Cardano Foundation

Cardano is doubling its bug bounty program on Hackerone to tighten security

Highlights
  • Cardano partnered with HackerOne in August 2021
  • The smallest of bugs spotted will attract a reward of $800
  • The updated program will run for six weeks

Cardano Foundation, an independent Swiss not-for-profit organisation that oversees the advancement of Cardano's smart contract-enabled blockchain and its ecosystem, has temporarily doubled the rewards offered in its bug bounty program in an effort to further boost the network's security. According to an update shared HackerOne — a vulnerability management firm that the Cardano Foundation has partnered with, bug bounty rewards have been doubled for the next six weeks ending March 25, 2022.

The non-profit foundation had partnered with HackerOne back in August 2021 with the largest bounty previously offered to hackers marked at $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7.5 lakh) for finding critical bugs in the backend of the Cardano node and up to $7,500 (roughly Rs. 5.5 lakh) for locating critical weaknesses in the backend of the Cardano Wallet. The potential bounty has now been doubled to $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh) for critical vulnerabilities affecting Cardano nodes.

Other vulnerabilities affecting nodes may grant white hat hackers rewards between $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7.5 lakh) and $800 (roughly Rs. 60,000). On the other hand, vulnerabilities affecting Cardano wallets can offer rewards ranging from $500 (roughly Rs. 37,500) to $15,000 (roughly Rs. 11 lakh) for exploits deemed critical.

The Cardano Foundation has detailed that hackers must provide detailed reports with reproducible steps to be eligible for these rewards. In its update, the Foundation wrote that it "looks forward to working with the security community to find security vulnerabilities in order to keep our businesses and customers safe."

The program, it added, aims to "strengthen the Cardano brand” while covering "essential items to access and manage crypto assets that are issued on the Cardano blockchain."

There is no doubt that the crypto industry is constantly growing and that the ecosystem needs the help of white-hat hackers to help projects in the system defend against vulnerabilities and hacks. A white-hat hacker, in simple terms, is an ethical security hacker who looks for loopholes or vulnerabilities that bad actors can take advantage of in a project. Due to the nature of the industry, white-hat hackers have increasingly become popular because of the unique role they play in the space.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cardano, Cardano Foundation, HackerOne, Blockchain
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Realme Narzo 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Cardano Foundation Doubles Hacker Bounty Rewards for Finding Key Vulnerabilities in Its Blockchain
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  9. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition Launched
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney CEO Bob Chapek Hires New Executive to Strategise Metaverse Plans
  2. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Is Urging His Colleagues to Be 'Metamates'
  3. Cardano Foundation Doubles Hacker Bounty Rewards for Finding Key Vulnerabilities in Its Blockchain
  4. Realme Narzo 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
  5. Poco X4 Pro 5G Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  6. Reliance Jio Lost Most Wireless Subscribers in December 2021 as Airtel, BSNL Gained: TRAI
  7. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Racks Up 257 Million Views in 24 Hours in New Record
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports 2022 Roadmap Revealed by Krafton, Prize Pool of Rs. 6 Crore Announced
  9. Redmi Router AX5400 With Wi-Fi 6 Support, Hybrid Mesh Support Launched
  10. Acer Predator Helios 300 Premium Gaming Laptop With 360Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency