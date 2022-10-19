Technology News
Cameron Winklevoss Steps Down From Gemini Europe's Board of Directors Amid Leadership Shakeup

Gillian Lynch has stepped up as the new lead for Gemini's European branch.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 19 October 2022 10:22 IST
Photo Credit: Gemini

The Winklevoss twins established the crypto exchange in 2014

Highlights
  • Gemini Europe’s board of directors has seen a major re-shuffle
  • Gemini was founded by twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss
  • Gemini plans to expands to a host of other European countries

Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, has stepped down from the board of directors of Gemini Europe — a wholly owned subsidiary of New York-based Gemini. According to a Companies House filing, Winklevoss ceased to be a director of the UK-incorporated Gemini Europe, the wider company's European arm, on October 12. Meanwhile, Gillian Lynch, the new head of Ireland and the EU for the company, assumed the vacated company board seat of former Gemini Europe managing director Blair Halliday. The shift in pack happens after Halliday moved to rival exchange Kraken.

In a tweet explaining the move, Cameron Winklevoss said that he sits "on numerous boards within the Gemini universe and sometimes I step on or off depending on the needs of a local entity."

"We can confirm this change was filed with Companies House and brings local leadership onto the board of directors to reflect the growth of Gemini's business in the UK and Europe. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss continue as President and CEO at Gemini," a spokesperson for Gemini tells AltFi.

At the same time, Curtis Ting, who previously led Kraken's UK & Europe operations, will move on to a global senior managing director role. This lets him oversee the regional operations of the San Francisco-based crypto exchange and bank. The managerial moves across Gemini and Kraken come at a more volatile period for crypto investors. This is especially so, given the escalating regulatory development characterising the crypto space, in addition to crypto winter.

Gemini Europe currently provides services in 29 European countries. Cameron Winklevoss co-founded Gemini in 2014, alongside his twin brother Tyler, which has since grown to become the 10th largest crypto exchange in the world, according to CoinGecko.

Gemini was valued at over $7 billion (roughly Rs. 57,584 crore) in its last funding round when it raised $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,290 crore) of cash from investors. The company has broader plans for European expansion beyond the UK and Ireland.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Gemini
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Apple Unveils Redesigned iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C

