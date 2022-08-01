Technology News
loading

BTC, ETH Trade Healthy Despite Volatility, Crypto Market Cap Stays Over Trillion Dollar

Bitcoin, that incurred a minor loss of 1.6 percent, opened trading at $24,383 (roughly Rs. 19.30 lakh), as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 1 August 2022 10:58 IST
BTC, ETH Trade Healthy Despite Volatility, Crypto Market Cap Stays Over Trillion Dollar

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Alesia Kozik

Currently, the market cap of the crypto sector stands at $1.09 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin saw losses, SHIB saw gains
  • Elrond, EOS Coin reeled-in gains
  • Binance Coin witnessed losses

The crypto charts showed more dips than gains on the first day of August 2022. Bitcoin, that incurred a minor loss of 1.6 percent, opened trading at $24,383 (roughly Rs. 19.30 lakh), as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. Small losses also hit Bitcoin on a global level. The price trackers on Binance and Coinbase, for instance, show BTC values down by around 1.80 percent. Despite these slips, however, the oldest crypto currency has maintained its price at around $23,352 (roughly Rs. 18.40 lakh).

Ether price showed a rise of 1.60 percent as it opened trading on August 1, Monday. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, ETH is presently trading at $1,771 (roughly Rs. 1.40 lakh).

After the US Federal Reserve enacted its second consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase last week, majority cryptocurrencies witnessed notable fluctuations in their daily trade prices.

Miniscule losses touched Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon among other altcoins.

Meanwhile, Tether, USD Coin, Shiba Inu, Tron, EOS Coin, and Elrond managed to reel-in small, but significant gains.

“If BTC continues this relief rally, we might see it touch the $25,000
(roughly Rs. 20 lakh) level this week. This trend shows how strong buyers are in the market. Overall, the market seems to have turned away from the impacts of bearishness,” Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of crypto investment firm Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Currently, the market cap of the crypto sector stands at $1.09 trillion (roughly Rs. 86,30,808 crore), down by 0.97 percent over the last day, as per CoinMarketCap.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, Polygon, Tether, USD Coin, Shiba Inu, Tron, EOS Coin, Elrond
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Oppo A77 Price, Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch in First Week of August: Details
Robotaxi Trials Increase in Shenzhen as China Accelerates Driverless Car Dreams

Related Stories

BTC, ETH Trade Healthy Despite Volatility, Crypto Market Cap Stays Over Trillion Dollar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India: All Details
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Announced, Deals Teased
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  5. Google Pixel 7 Could Feature Hall Sensor, May Bring Back Support for Flip Covers
  6. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Camera Sensor Tipped: All Details
  8. Apple’s New iOS 16 Beta Curtails Feature to Retract and Edit Messages
  9. Redmi 10 2022 Spotted on Xiaomi India Website, Expected to Launch Soon
  10. How to Activate DND on Idea Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Place Ads in App Store Today Tab, Individual App Pages: Details
  2. BTC, ETH Trade Healthy Despite Volatility, Crypto Market Cap Stays Over Trillion Dollar
  3. Oppo A77 Price, Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch in First Week of August: Details
  4. 5G Spectrum Auction: Bids Cross Rs. 1.50 Lakh Crore, UP East Sees Renewed Interest on Sunday
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 Dates Announced: Deals and Offers Teased
  6. Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India at 12pm Today: Price, Specifications
  7. Chinese Long March 5B Rocket Falls to Earth, NASA Says Beijing Failed to Share Trajectory Information
  8. PayPal Access in Indonesia Temporarily Restored After Blocking Over Licensing Rules Sparks Backlash
  9. New Study Explains How Human Brain Developed Differently Than Neanderthals
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Colour, Integrated Storage Options Spotted on Official Site
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.