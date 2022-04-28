Technology News
loading

BTC, ETH See Profits as Stablecoins Lose Steam, Crypto Price Chart Looks Like Mixed Bag of Reds and Greens

BTC values are close to $39,508 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) on international exchanges, whereas, ETH prices are droning over the mark of $2,900 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 28 April 2022 11:03 IST
BTC, ETH See Profits as Stablecoins Lose Steam, Crypto Price Chart Looks Like Mixed Bag of Reds and Greens

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Worldspectrum

As of April 28, the market cap of the overall crypto industry stands at $1.80 trillion

Highlights
  • Shiba Inu failed to register gains
  • Cardano and Terra roped-in profits
  • Stablecoins stayed low on the price charts

The crypto price chart saw profits and losses hit several popular cryptocurrencies, indicating at prevailing market volatility on April 28, Thursday. Bitcoin, that opened with gains of 2.24 percent, is currently priced at $41,912 (roughly Rs. 32 lakh) as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. The world's oldest cryptocurrency managed to score similar gains on international exchanges as well. On CoinMarketCap and Coinbase for instance, BTC values spiked by 2.65 percent, taking its trading value to $39,508 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh).

Ether also bagged gains, but smaller in comparison to Bitcoin. ETH value grew by 1.86 percent taking its price to $3,080 (roughly Rs. 2.35 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

Ether also saw growth on international exchanges such as Binance with small gains of around 1.86 percent. ETH's value, as per foreign exchanges, stands at $2,900 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh).

With similarly smaller but significant gains, altcoins such as Binance Coin, Solana, Terra, and Cardano also stayed in the upper half of the price ladder.

Polkadot and Litecoin also roped in profits, contributing to the greens on the crypto charts.

On the contrary, stablecoins pegged to the US dollar such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD saw losses.

Even Dogecoin slipped down on the crypto price charts after a short-lived hike period it observed after Twitter accepted Elon Musk's buy-out offer of $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,36,448 crore) on April 26.

Shiba Inu, Polkadot, and Polygon also found themselves laying low on the price charts.

Despite the present volatility, industry insiders are sure that the crypto market will continue to see growth in the coming times.

“The continued receptivity from regulators around the world is evidence of its likely long-term stronghold and the bright outlook for the wider crypto industry,” the research team at CoinDCX told Gadgets 360.

Besides the Central African Republic recently adopting BTC as a legal tender, countries like Cuba have also begun licencing processes for crypto service providers.

Industrial investments also continue to pour into the virtual assets industry, pushing its chances of future growth.

Dragonfly Capital even launched its third crypto-centric fund of $650 million (roughly Rs. 4,974 crore) in order to trigger more development in the sector.

As of April 28, the market cap of the overall crypto industry stands at $1.80 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,37,88,016 crore) as per CoinMarketCap.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Solana, Terra, Cardano, Polkadot, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Apple Unveils Rental Tool Kit to Let You Fix Your iPhone Under Self Service Repair Program

Related Stories

BTC, ETH See Profits as Stablecoins Lose Steam, Crypto Price Chart Looks Like Mixed Bag of Reds and Greens
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G First Impressions: Stylish and Powerful?
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  5. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched: All Details
  6. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  7. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  9. Apple Brings a Hefty Tool Kit to Let You Repair Your Own iPhone
  10. Realme GT 2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Use a Single Account on Multiple Smartphones
  2. Netflix Plans to Expand Games Catalogue to Include Over 50 Titles by Year End: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A04s Renders Leaked Online, Hint at Similar Features as Galaxy A03s
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds With Up to 30-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Google Reveals to Have Blocked Over a Million Policy-Violating Apps From Being Published on Play Store in 2021
  6. TikTok Surpassed Instagram, Emerged as Top Downloaded App Worldwide in Q1 2022: Sensor Tower
  7. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series, With 18 New Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Others
  10. Google Pixel 6 Expected to Support Apple-Like Spatial Audio Feature, Reveals Android 13 Beta 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.