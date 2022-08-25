BTC, ETH Rise With Significant Gains, Stablecoins See Losses

After struggling with volatility for the past couple of days, the crypto price chart reflected more greens than reds on Thursday, August 25. Bitcoin, after having risen by 1.23 percent, is currently trading at $21,490 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh) as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. BTC also rose by over one percent on international exchanges. According to Binance and CoinMarketCap for instance, BTC's current price stands at around $21,526 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh).

Ether followed Bitcoin to see small profits. ETH rose by 1.06 percent to trade at $1,671 (roughly Rs. 1.33 lakh) on Thursday, as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

Majority altcoins including Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot saw gains.

Out of the two memecoins, Dogecoin grew in prices and Shiba Inu was hit by losses.

Stablecoins such as Tether and Binance USD along with a few other altcoins like Tron, Bitcoin Cash, and EOS Coin opened trading with small, but significant dips.

Despite the continuous price fluctuations, the overall crypto cap has managed to stay above the trillion-dollar mark.

The global crypto market cap currently stands at $1.04 trillion (roughly Rs. 82,77,167 crore) with a 1.41 percent rise over the last day, as per CoinMarketCap.

At this point, India has over 115 million crypto investors, making for 15 percent of its massive population, a report by KuCoin crypto exchange recently said.

