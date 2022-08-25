Technology News
BTC, ETH Rise With Significant Gains, Stablecoins See Losses

According to Binance and CoinMarketCap, BTC’s current price stands at around $21,526 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 25 August 2022 11:02 IST
BTC, ETH Rise With Significant Gains, Stablecoins See Losses

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The global crypto market cap currently stands at $1.04 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin saw gains
  • Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Bitcoin Cash saw dips

After struggling with volatility for the past couple of days, the crypto price chart reflected more greens than reds on Thursday, August 25. Bitcoin, after having risen by 1.23 percent, is currently trading at $21,490 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh) as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. BTC also rose by over one percent on international exchanges. According to Binance and CoinMarketCap for instance, BTC's current price stands at around $21,526 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh).

Ether followed Bitcoin to see small profits. ETH rose by 1.06 percent to trade at $1,671 (roughly Rs. 1.33 lakh) on Thursday, as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

Majority altcoins including Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot saw gains.

Out of the two memecoins, Dogecoin grew in prices and Shiba Inu was hit by losses.

Stablecoins such as Tether and Binance USD along with a few other altcoins like Tron, Bitcoin Cash, and EOS Coin opened trading with small, but significant dips.

Despite the continuous price fluctuations, the overall crypto cap has managed to stay above the trillion-dollar mark.

The global crypto market cap currently stands at $1.04 trillion (roughly Rs. 82,77,167 crore) with a 1.41 percent rise over the last day, as per CoinMarketCap.

At this point, India has over 115 million crypto investors, making for 15 percent of its massive population, a report by KuCoin crypto exchange recently said.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Stablecoins, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, Binance USD, Tron, Bitcoin Cash, EOS Coin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
