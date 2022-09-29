Technology News
loading

BTC, ETH See Gains, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit as September Draws Closer to End

BTC is trading at $19,477 (roughly Rs. 15.8 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 29 September 2022 11:32 IST
BTC, ETH See Gains, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit as September Draws Closer to End

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

Crypto industry’s valuation currently stands at $941.32 billion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw gains
  • Cosmos, Stellar saw losses
  • Crypto market cap rose by 3.67 percent in 24 hours

As the month of September stands just a day away from marking its end for this year, the crypto price charts have decked up in greens making way for the festive season in India as well as in other parts of the world. Bitcoin stepped into Thursday, September 29, with profits of around three percent. As per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360, BTC is trading at $19,477 (roughly Rs. 15.8 lakh). Gains also reflected next to Bitcoin on international exchanges. As per CoinMarketCap and Binance, BTC is priced $19,509 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) on global platforms.

Ether, riding on the successful launch of Ethereum's much awaited Merge upgrade, also reeled-in BTC-like gains on Thursday. As per Gadgets 360's crypto tracker, ETH is valued $1,335 (roughly Rs. 1.08 lakh) with a price hike of 3.71 percent.

Majority altcoins also followed the top two cryptocurrencies and added profits to their portfolios.

These include Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon among others.

Meme-inspired Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also saw gains of 2.23 percent and 2.44 percent respectively. Their present values stand at $0.060 (roughly Rs. 4.93 and $0.000011 (roughly Rs. 0.000909) respectively.

With a 3.67 percent overall increase in the crypto market cap, the industry's valuation currently stands at $941.32 billion (roughly Rs. 76,80,268 crore), showed data by CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, there were a few altcoins that did bring reds to the crypto charts.

Tether, Binance USD, Chainlink, Cosmos, and Stellar saw small, but significant price drops.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Solana, Polygon, Tron, Avalanche, Tether, Binance USD, Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, Uniswap, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Cosmos, Stellar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Facebook Must Pay Compensation to Rohingyas Over Online Hate Speech Campaign, Amnesty International Says

Related Stories

BTC, ETH See Gains, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit as September Draws Closer to End
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  3. JioPhone 5G Tipped to Get Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Across Budgets
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Google Pixel 7 Price Leaked via Alleged Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch
  7. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Increases Hourly Wages for US Warehouse, Transportation Workers Ahead of Peak Gifting Season
  2. Robinhood, Circle to Allow Customers to Trade Second-Largest Stablecoin USD Coin: All Details
  3. Twitter Slammed by Firms Over Ads Displayed Next to Child Pornography Accounts, Ad Campaigns Suspended
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes From Galaxy S22 Ultra
  5. Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date: John Krasinski Spy Series Returns December 21 on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro Launched in India: All Details
  7. BTC, ETH See Gains, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit as September Draws Closer to End
  8. Marvel’s Blade Loses Director as Bassam Tariq Exits Project, Reports Claim MCU Film Is in Trouble
  9. Facebook Must Pay Compensation to Rohingyas Over Online Hate Speech Campaign, Amnesty International Says
  10. Tesla Appoints Airbnb Co-Founder Joseph Gebbia to Board Following US SEC Complaint by Shareholder Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.