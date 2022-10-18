Technology News
BTC, ETH Among Most Cryptocurrencies to See Gains, Stablecoins Face Minor Dips

BTC, on a global level, is hovering around the price point of $19,000 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 18 October 2022 11:46 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ DS Stories

The crypto market cap stands at $936.95 billion

Highlights
  • Tron, Avalanche saw gains
  • Leo, Monero saw losses
  • Crypto market cap stands lower than the trillion-dollar mark

The crypto market opened with profits for most cryptocurrencies on Tuesday. Bitcoin, showing profits of 1.45 percent, is currently priced $19,519 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. This is the fourth week that BTC has failed to touch or cross the $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16.5 lakh) threshold. The first ever cryptocurrency also roped-in small profits on the international exchanges. On Binance, BTC grew by 1.59 percent and on Coinbase, it rose by 1.03 percent. BTC, on a global level, is hovering around the price point of $19,000 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh).

In conversation with Gadgets 360, the CoinDCX research team said that Bitcoin's price movement consolidates on the backdrop of a negative macroeconomic environment.

“With the latest US CPI (Consumer Price Index) and PPI (Producer Price Index) numbers coming in above expectations, it suggests that it could take more time for inflation to cool down as the FED's hawkish stance will likely remain firm with the DXY (Dollar Strength Index) continuing to rise with another 75 bps hike on the cards,” the CoinDCX team said.

Ether, that climbed the price ladder by 2.19 percent, touched the per unit valuation of $1,330 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).

Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Polkadot, Tron, and Avalanche tailed behind BTC and ETH to reel-in small gains.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu broke their losing spells, and both cryptocurrencies bagged small profits.

Meanwhile, only a handful of cryptocurrencies slipped in prices today.

These include stablecoins like Tether and Binance USD as well as altcoins like Uniswap, LEO, Monero, and Near Protocol.

In the last 24 hours, the valuation of the crypto market rose by 1.60 percent. According to CoinMarketCap, the crypto market cap stands at $936.95 billion (roughly Rs. 76,94,043 crore).

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
IT Committee Said to Discuss Indian Telecommunications Bill 2022 Next Week, Ahead of Introduction in Parliament

