BTC, ETH Lead Majority Altcoins With Gains as Crypto Charts Reflect More Greens than Reds

While BTC is trading at $19,925 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) with a price hike of nearly six percent, Ether rose by 6.14 percent to trade at $1,385 (roughly Rs. 1.12 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 27 September 2022 11:11 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Roger Brown

Crypto sector’s market cap stands at $967.67 billion (roughly Rs. 78,70,408 crore)

Highlights
  • Polkadot, Polygon saw gains
  • Profits also came to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
  • Tether, Binance USD saw losses

The crypto price charts have been indicating at recovery for most altcoins, that fell in value in September. Bitcoin on Tuesday, September 27 opened trading with a gain of 5.64 percent. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, BTC is trading at the price point of $19,925 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh). Along the similar lines, BTC's market movement trajectory glittered with gains on international exchanges as well. Binance and CoinMarketCap for instance, saw BTC climb up the price ladder by 6.59 percent to trade at around $20,144 (roughly Rs. 16.5 lakh).

Ether rose by 6.14 percent to trade at $1,385 (roughly Rs. 1.12 lakh), Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker showed. The development comes twelve days after Ethereum's energy-efficient Merge upgrade went live on September 15.

Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, and Polkadot joined BTC and ETH in seeing profits.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also saw gains alongside Polygon, Tron, Avalanche, and Uniswap among others.

Meanwhile, losses were recorded by a small number of altcoins including Tether, Ripple, Binance USD, Litecoin, and Stellar among others.

“The global crypto market has been on a downward in the past week due to several macroeconomic factors with market participants being worried about soaring inflation and recession. If BTC can close above its resistance at $19,600 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) this week, we might soon see an early sign of bullish reversal,” Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

The global crypto market cap spiked by 4.60 percent to touch the valuation of $967.67 billion (roughly Rs. 78,70,408 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

