Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 as Crypto Selloff Quickens

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, fell below the psychologically important threshold on Saturday.

By Associated Press | Updated: 18 June 2022 19:13 IST
Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 as Crypto Selloff Quickens

A spate of crypto meltdowns have erased tens of billions of dollars of investors’ assets

Highlights
  • The last time Bitcoin was at this level was November 2020
  • Bitcoin has now lost more than 70 percent of its value
  • Ethereum took a similar tumble

The price of Bitcoin fell below $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh) for the first time since late 2020 on Saturday, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, fell below the psychologically important threshold, dropping as much as 9 percent to less than $19,000 (roughly Rs. 14 lakh), according to CoinDesk.

The last time Bitcoin was at this level was November 2020, when it was on its way up to its all-time high of nearly $69,000 (roughly Rs. 53 lakh).

Bitcoin has now lost more than 70 percent of its value since reaching that peak.

Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency that's been sliding in recent weeks, took a similar tumble on Saturday.

It's the latest sign of turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry amid wider turbulence in financial markets. Investors are selling off riskier assets because central banks are raising interest rates to combat quickening inflation.

A spate of crypto meltdowns have erased tens of billions of dollars of investors' assets and sparked urgent calls to regulate the freewheeling industry.

Cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network said this month it was pausing all withdrawals and transfers, with no sign of when it would give its 1.7 million customers access to their funds.

Stablecoin Terra imploded last month, erasing tens of billions of dollars in a matter of hours.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Realme Narzo 50i Prime Said to Launch on June 22; Specifications, Design Tipped

Related Stories

Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 as Crypto Selloff Quickens
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  3. Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  5. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  6. Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, VPNs: Details
  7. Ștefania Mărăcineanu Google Doodle Celebrates the Physicist's 140th Birthday
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 as Crypto Selloff Quickens
  2. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Said to Launch on June 22; Specifications, Design Tipped
  3. Tesla, Elon Musk Welcome to India but Only as Per Government Policies: Heavy Industries Minister
  4. Realme TechLife Watch R100 With Bluetooth Calling to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details
  5. Ștefania Mărăcineanu Honoured With Google Doodle Celebrating the Romanian Physicist's 140th Birthday
  6. Facebook-Owner Meta Launching High-Fashion Clothing Store for Avatars
  7. Snapchat Internally Testing Its Paid Subscription Called Snapchat Plus: Report
  8. YouTube Removes US Capitol Riot Probe Video, Cites 'Election Misinformation' as the Reason
  9. Verizon, AT&T Delays Part of 5G Rollout Near Airports Until Mid-2023 to Ensure Equipment Safety
  10. TikTok Migrates US Users' Data to Oracle Servers, Ensures Safety of Information
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.