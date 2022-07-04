Britain's army said its Twitter and YouTube accounts had been breached on Sunday.

As of 6pm GMT (11:30pm IST), the @BritishArmy handle, which is verified by Twitter, had retweeted a number of posts promoting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its timeline.

The army YouTube account had been renamed 'Ark Invest' and showed several videos relating to cryptocurrency.

"We are aware of a breach of the Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts and an investigation is under way," an army spokesperson said.

"We take information security extremely seriously and are resolving the issue. Until the investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further."

The army's Twitter feed currently has 362,000 followers, while the YouTube channel has 177,000 subscribers.

Ark Invest is the name of a global investment firm. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment submitted via email and the company's website.

