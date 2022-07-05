Technology News
loading

Brazil Gets Crypto-Dedicated Investigation Unit to Expedite Probes, Stir Awareness

The process to crack and investigate crypto crimes is more complex than traditional ones, says Frederico Meinberg, the coordinator of Brazil’s ‘Crypto’ unit.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 5 July 2022 16:20 IST
Brazil Gets Crypto-Dedicated Investigation Unit to Expedite Probes, Stir Awareness

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ewan Kennedy

Around 10 million Brazilians held cryptocurrencies in 2021

Highlights
  • Brazilian police has been cracking down on crypto crimes
  • Brazil’s new ‘Crypto’ unit will have members trained in blockchain
  • Brazil is focussing on focussing crypto laws around punishing scammers

Brazil is taking active measures to ensure that crypto-related crimes in the nation are tackled with dedicated precision. The public prosecution office of Brazil's central-western Federal District is behind the launch of this cryptocurrency investigation unit. The newly formed wing will also contribute in driving education and awareness around the crypto sector in the nation. The development comes at a time when the virtual digital assets (VDA) industry is undergoing expansion in the Latin American country.

The name of this new investigation unit is ‘Crypto'. The division will be roping in members of the public ministry, judiciary, and the police to impart education on digital assets.

“The best training for an agent dealing with digital assets is to interact with the market. Without practice, we can offer the best tools that, in the end, the agent will not know what to do with. That is why we always focus on the interaction of agents with the ecosystem, starting with exchanges and peer-to-peer sellers,” Frederico Meinberg, the coordinator of the unit said in a recent interview.

By August 2021, the Brazilian Federal Police had carried out more than 30 search and seizure warrants to curb money laundering via cryptocurrency.

As per Meinberg, the process to crack and investigate crypto crimes is more complex than traditional ones.

Not only are cryptocurrency transactions largely untraceable, the sector is also not bound entirely within the laws and regulations of any country.

The government of Brazil is looking to safeguard the crypto investors against financial risks.

This newly formed ‘Crypto' unit will be training its members in blockchain technologies so that they are equipped to tackle any harmful situation and mitigate associated risks.

As per blockchain research firm Triple-A, around 10 million Brazilians held cryptocurrencies in 2021.

In May, Nubank, Brazil's largest digital bank by market value, began offering Bitcoin and Ether to be bought or sold on its platform. Nubank's decision was fuelled by the rising number of crypto investors there.

As part of its crypto laws, Brazil is laying major focus on establishing relevant fines and punishments for those who misuse cryptocurrencies for unlawful activities like money laundering, fraud, and other white-collar crimes.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Brazil, Crypto Law
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With Intel Core i5 Goes on Sale in India: All the Details

Related Stories

Brazil Gets Crypto-Dedicated Investigation Unit to Expedite Probes, Stir Awareness
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  3. iPhone in the Future May Work in the Rain, Patent Suggests
  4. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Set to Debut on July 12
  5. Infinix Note 12 5G Series Will Launch in India on July 8: All Details
  6. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company: All Details Here
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With Intel Core i5 Goes on Sale in India
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Said to Pause Production After Shaky Quarter With Historic Production Milestone
  2. Motorola X30 Pro Primary Camera to Feature 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  3. Xiaomi CyberDog, a Robotic Dog Powered by Nvidia's AI Platform, Unveiled in India
  4. Nexo Seeks to Acquire Vauld, Amid Increasing Consolidation in Digital Currency Industry
  5. Digital Markets Act, Digital Services Act Passed as EU Moves to Rein in Big Tech; Enforcement Concerns Remain
  6. TikTok Accused by Rights Activists of Breaching EU Laws for Targeted Advertising Policy
  7. Boult Drift Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India, Cosmic Coming on July 9: All Details
  8. Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Add Three New Executives to Its Leadership Team
  9. FTX US Has Agreed to Acquire Crypto Lender BlockFi for Up to $240 Million
  10. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.