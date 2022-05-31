Technology News
loading

Brazil Launches Blockchain Network for Its Public Institutions: Here's Why

Brazil's approach to blockchain and digital currency has moved beyond simply regulating cryptocurrencies.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 31 May 2022 19:29 IST
Brazil Launches Blockchain Network for Its Public Institutions: Here's Why

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Shubham Dhage

Brazil releases a blockchain network to track public expenditures and fight corruption

Highlights
  • The Brazilian Blockchain Network is still under development
  • The network will ensure transparency on public expenditure
  • The network will be used by a multitude of governmental institutions

The Brazilian government has unveiled a new blockchain network in a bid to combat corruption in public expenses by tracking them efficiently. The network was launched at an event, which was streamed on YouTube took place after a cooperation agreement was signed by the Court of Accounts of Uniam (TCU) and the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES). The move is part of Brazil's interest in being at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology into its public administrative system and helping improve both efficiency and traceability in the process.

As per a press release issued by TCU ahead of Monday's launch event, the Brazilian Blockchain Network is still in development but will be used by a number of governmental institutions in an attempt to improve services provided to citizens and offer better transparency on public expenditures.

"The network, public and not-for-profit, will be national in scope and will connect participating institutions in a governance structure and technological infrastructure with the aim of facilitating the adoption of blockchain technology in solutions aimed at the public interest," reads the release when translated from Portuguese, verbatim.

The launch of the Brazilian Blockchain Network also comes at a time when Brazil's taxation body, the Federal Revenue of Brazil (RFB), has passed a law that will require investors to pay personal income tax when they exchange one digital currency for another.

As per a separate report by CoinGeek, the law specifies that even when digital currency transactions do not involve the Brazilian Real or any other fiat currency, any profit made from the transaction is taxable.

"The capital gain calculated on the sale of cryptocurrencies, when one is directly used in the acquisition of another, even if the acquisition cryptocurrency is not previously converted into reais or other fiat currency, is taxed by the Individual Income Tax, subject to progressive rates, in accordance with the provisions of art. 21 of Law No. 8,981, of January 20, 1995," it reads.

However, the law will not apply to all traders. The RFB caps the reporting requirement at transactions that exceed 35,000 real (roughly Rs. 5.6 lakh). The RFB states that the declaration was made following consultations that began last year.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Brazil, Blockchain
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Shiba Inu’s Anonymous Founder ‘Riyoshi’ May Have Quit Crypto World, All Tweets Erased

Related Stories

Brazil Launches Blockchain Network for Its Public Institutions: Here's Why
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  3. Airtel Offers Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  4. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  8. Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Appears on eBay Months Before Official Debut
  9. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. iQoo Neo 6 First Impressions: A Fresh Start
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazil Launches Blockchain Network for Its Public Institutions: Here's Why
  2. Shiba Inu’s Anonymous Founder ‘Riyoshi’ May Have Quit Crypto World, All Tweets Erased
  3. FAU-G to Soon Get a New Map Named Dugong Rock Island, Teaser Trailer Released
  4. Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Stable ColorOS 12 Rollout Announced for India
  5. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Were the Best-Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research
  6. Apple Continues to Lead as Global Smartwatch Market Grows 13 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Report
  7. Google Pauses RCS Ads Coming on Messages App in India to Address User Complaints
  8. Greece, Saudi Arabia Said to Partner for Laying Fibre Optic Data Cable to Link Europe With Asia
  9. Samsung Takes Top Spot in Indian Tablet Market in Q1 2022, Beats Apple's Premium Tablets: Report
  10. The Longest Night Netflix Release Date Set for July 8; Teaser Trailer for Thriller Jailbreak Series Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.