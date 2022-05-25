Privacy-first browser, Brave has unveiled its desktop browser version 1.39, which comes with Solana integration in a bid to improve Web 3 access for users. Before the announcement, Brave Browser had a linked wallet and a robust suite of tools for both novices and experts. Adding support for Solana means that users will now be able to enjoy lower fees and faster transactions. Brave joins Opera, which made a similar move when it integrated with Solana, Polygon, StarkEx, and other blockchain ecosystems in March.

The plans for the integration were first shared in November 2021. Using desktop version 1.39, Brave Wallet users can transact SOL and SPL tokens directly from their Brave Wallet. Also, they will be able to purchase other cryptocurrencies with fiat through its integration with Ramp. To crown it all, the platform's native token, Basic Attention Token (BAT) has also been transmuted into an SPL token.

We are also announcing upcoming releases that will expand access to the @Solana ecosystem.



???? Coming Soon:



- Buy and sell NFTs with $BAT on @MagicEden

- @Solana DApp support for Brave Wallet

- And more!https://t.co/ZXIT3pB4ed — Brave Software (@brave) May 24, 2022

Confirming the development, CEO and co-founder of Brave, Brendan Eich said, "As the leading Web 3 browser, Brave is now providing integration with Solana's blockchain so that users and developers can seamlessly transact on their fast, low-fee network."

According to the announcement, the Solana integration is but one move among many others to improve web 3 ecosystem access.

The firm also announced its integration with Ramp. The Ramp integration allows users to directly buy crypto within the Brave Wallet. According to Greg McEwan, Head of Marketing at Ramp, the integration will shorten the "painful process of converting fiat currencies to crypto."

Likewise, Brave announced its partnership with the leading Solana NFT marketplace, Magic Eden. Using BAT tokens, Brave wallet users will soon be able to purchase NFTs directly from their wallets. Founder of Magic Eden, Sidney Zhang, stated, "The integration of Brave Wallet in our marketplace will further drive the ecosystem forward."

Asides from this, Brendan Eich of Brave noted the firm will provide decentralised app (dApp) support in a future release.