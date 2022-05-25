Technology News
Brave Web 3 Browser Adds Solana Support, Improves BAT Utility With Latest Update

Through the partnership with Solana, Brave will enable users to explore Web3 with much lower transaction fees.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 25 May 2022 20:35 IST
Brave Web 3 Browser Adds Solana Support, Improves BAT Utility With Latest Update

Photo Credit: Brave Software/ Twitter

Brave browser integrated with the Solana blockchain network

  • The browser competes with Opera as the go-to for Web 3 natives
  • Brave browser is also expanding the utility of its reward token
  • Brave already had a strong crypto wallet integration

Privacy-first browser, Brave has unveiled its desktop browser version 1.39, which comes with Solana integration in a bid to improve Web 3 access for users. Before the announcement, Brave Browser had a linked wallet and a robust suite of tools for both novices and experts. Adding support for Solana means that users will now be able to enjoy lower fees and faster transactions. Brave joins Opera, which made a similar move when it integrated with Solana, Polygon, StarkEx, and other blockchain ecosystems in March.

The plans for the integration were first shared in November 2021. Using desktop version 1.39, Brave Wallet users can transact SOL and SPL tokens directly from their Brave Wallet. Also, they will be able to purchase other cryptocurrencies with fiat through its integration with Ramp. To crown it all, the platform's native token, Basic Attention Token (BAT) has also been transmuted into an SPL token.

Confirming the development, CEO and co-founder of Brave, Brendan Eich said, "As the leading Web 3 browser, Brave is now providing integration with Solana's blockchain so that users and developers can seamlessly transact on their fast, low-fee network."

According to the announcement, the Solana integration is but one move among many others to improve web 3 ecosystem access.

The firm also announced its integration with Ramp. The Ramp integration allows users to directly buy crypto within the Brave Wallet. According to Greg McEwan, Head of Marketing at Ramp, the integration will shorten the "painful process of converting fiat currencies to crypto."

Likewise, Brave announced its partnership with the leading Solana NFT marketplace, Magic Eden. Using BAT tokens, Brave wallet users will soon be able to purchase NFTs directly from their wallets. Founder of Magic Eden, Sidney Zhang, stated, "The integration of Brave Wallet in our marketplace will further drive the ecosystem forward."

Asides from this, Brendan Eich of Brave noted the firm will provide decentralised app (dApp) support in a future release.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Web 3, Brave, Web 3 browser, Opera, Solana, BAT
