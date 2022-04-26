Technology News
loading

Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram, Discord Hacked, NFTs Worth $13.7 Million Stolen

At least 54 BAYC NFTs were stolen in this hack attack, the floor price of which reportedly comes close to $13.7 million (roughly Rs. 105 crore).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 26 April 2022 13:52 IST
Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram, Discord Hacked, NFTs Worth $13.7 Million Stolen

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Yuga Labs

The BAYC NFT project is a collection of 10,000 algorithmically generated cartoonised apes

Highlights
  • Yuga Labs, the owner of BAYC NFT series, has launched an investigation
  • The BAYC had also halted minting NFTs by users
  • BAYC’s reimbursement plans remain unknown

The Instagram account and Discord server of popular NFT series Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) was recently compromised by hackers. At least 54 BAYC NFTs were stolen in this hack attack, the floor price of which reportedly comes close to $13.7 million (roughly Rs. 105 crore). Yuga Labs, the owner of BAYC, along with Instagram, has opened an investigation into the case. The exact number of NFTs stolen and the total amount of loss incurred by Yuga Labs in this phishing attack that was recognised on April 25, remains unclear as of now.

“The hacker posted a fraudulent link to a copycat of the Bored Ape Yacht Club website,” CoinDesk quoted a BAYC spokesperson as saying. Later, users were asked to “connect their MetaMask to the scammer's wallet in order to participate in a fake airdrop.”

After identifying the breach, BAYC alerted its community and removed all links to Instagram from their platforms, as attempts to recover the hacked account picked pace.

The BAYC had also halted minting NFTs by users for the time being.

The victims of this attack, who clicked on the malicious airdrop link have been compromised. Stolen NFTs have been transferred into the wallet addresses of the hackers.

The BAYC NFT project is a collection of 10,000 algorithmically generated illustrations of cartoonised apes, all unique. Prices of BAYC NFTs had soared by over 25 percent in March.

The NFTs from this collection are popular among celebrities. In February, Justin Bieber purchased a new NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) for $470,000 (roughly Rs. 3.5 crore). Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, and Gwyneth Paltrow also hold BAYC NFTs.

Yuga Labs is trying to get in touch with the hackers to reach a settlement.

This is not the first hack attack targeting the blockchain sector, where millions were stolen.

Earlier in April, hackers stole $182 million (roughly Rs. 1,389 crore) from Beanstalk Farms, an Ethereum-based stablecoin protocol.

In March, Axie Infinity's Ronin blockchain developed by Sky Mavis was exploited for $625 million (roughly Rs. 4,729 crore).

Given the constant hack threats looming over the crypto sector, many nations have begun mulling ways to protect their respective crypto communities.

Earlier this week, Kevin Thomas, a senator from New York has proposed to add crypto-related scams under the category of criminal offenses.

New rules have been passed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), guaranteeing stringent punishments for crypto scammers targeting investors in the country.

These rules which came into effect on January 2, 2022, entail prison time for up to five years as well as a penalty up to AED 1 million (roughly Rs. 2 crore).

Last year, a report by Chainalysis claimed that crypto scams mooched off over $7.7 billion (roughly Rs. 58,697 crore) from investors. Out of this, rug pulls took in more than $2.8 billion (roughly Rs. 21,333 crore) worth of cryptocurrency from scam victims last year in 2021.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Hack, BAYC, BAYC Hack, Instagram
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Neo 6 SE Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 870 SoC, 4,700mAh Battery
Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover a Concern for Human Rights Groups

Related Stories

Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram, Discord Hacked, NFTs Worth $13.7 Million Stolen
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  4. PS Plus India Pricing for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential Tiers Revealed
  5. Micromax In 2c With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Debuts in India
  6. Twitter CEO Says Company Future Uncertain Under Musk
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Poco F4 GT Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  10. Here's What to Do if Elon Musk Wants to Buy Your Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover a Concern for Human Rights Groups
  2. Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram, Discord Hacked, NFTs Worth $13.7 Million Stolen
  3. Vivek Oberoi Joins Indian Police Force Cast, Rohit Shetty and Amazon Prime Video Announce
  4. iQoo Neo 6 SE Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 870 SoC, 4,700mAh Battery
  5. Musk-Twitter Deal: China Dismisses Speculation It May Try to Influence Twitter via Tesla
  6. Jeff Bezos Takes Jibe at Elon Musk's Buying Twitter, 'Did the Chinese Government Just Gain a Bit of Leverage Over the Town Square?’
  7. Nokia G21 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule Safely Returns to Earth With Ax-1 Crew After 2 Weeks on ISS
  9. Bad Bunny to Play El Muerto in Sony's Spider-Man Universe
  10. Mario Movie Delayed Over Three Months to April 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.