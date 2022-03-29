Technology News
Yuga Labs Announces Bored Ape, Mutant Ape Merch, Available Only in Exchange of ApeCoin

All merchandise will be exclusive to NFT holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club collections.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 29 March 2022 12:20 IST
Yuga Labs Announces Bored Ape, Mutant Ape Merch, Available Only in Exchange of ApeCoin

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Bored Ape Yacht Club

The e-store will feature both Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club merch

Highlights
  • BAYC and MAYC merchandise is up for grabs for ApeCoin holders
  • ApeCoin has shot up in value over the past week
  • Yuga Labs already owns 16 percent of the total APE circulation

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible token (NFT) owners can buy new items from Yuga Labs, but they can only use the newly launched ApeCoin — the native cryptocurrency of the Ape ecosystem — to buy the items. ApeCoin, which has shot to fame since its launch less than two weeks ago, is already beginning to see use cases crop up. However, it is rather odd of Yuga Labs to acquire more ApeCoin through merchandise sales since it already holds a sizeable share of the tokens — 16 percent of the total circulation to be precise.

According to an announcement on the BAYC Discord server, spotted by those over at The Verge, the Bored Ape store opened Monday night, March 28 at 12pm EDT (9:30pm IST) and close on Wednesday, March 30 at 11:59pm EDT (9:29am IST). The store will feature merch based on both Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club.

All items will be exclusive to NFT holders of the respective collections. The transactions will only be payable by using ApeCoin, a first for Yuga Labs merchandise. Yuga Labs said the items will all be limited-time drops and several items including Bored Ape Yacht Club blankets and Mutant Ape Yacht Club football jerseys will be limited to one per holder and first come, first served in limited quantities.

Transactions of the merch store with ApeCoin will be done using the Coinbase Commerce checkout — a digital payment service offered by cryptocurrency exchange and wallet service Coinbase.

In all, there are a total of 1 billion ApeCoins that will ever be circulated. Of this number, 14 percent has been reserved for “launch contributors,” 8 percent for the founders of BAYC, and 16 percent for Yuga Labs. BAYC and MAYC holders have also been allotted a claim to 15 percent of the total circulation, while the rest will form part of the ApeCoin DAO's "ecosystem fund". According to a statement during the launch, the token holders will be able to vote on all community decisions. All other special decisions will be left to the DAO council.

ApeCoin has gained in value over the past week and is currently trading near the $14 (roughly Rs. 1,065) level. APE was down 4.66 percent at $14.42 (roughly Rs. 1,095) over the last 24 hours at the time of writing. The coin is currently ranked 43rd by market cap at $4.01 billion (roughly Rs. 30,530 crore) and has a fully diluted market capitalisation of $14.4 billion (roughly Rs. 1,09,550 crore).

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bored Ape Yacht Club, BAYC, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, MAYC, Yuga Labs, ApeCoin
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
