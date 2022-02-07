Technology News
loading

Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders No Longer Anonymous: All You Need to Know

The identities of the BAYC founders were revealed from the public business records for Yuga Labs, the company behind the BAYC NFT project.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 7 February 2022 12:21 IST
Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders No Longer Anonymous: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Facebook/ BAYC

Each Bored Ape NFT shows a cartoonised ape dressed up in dapper clothes, looking sassy

Highlights
  • Both the BAYC co-founders are from Florida, US
  • They chose this NFT project to enter crypto market
  • BAYC launched in April last year

Greg Solano and Wylie Aronow, childhood friends who are now in their thirties, have been revealed as the founders of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Residents of Florida, US, both Solano and Aronow are behind the BAYC NFTs of cartoonised anthropomorphic apes. Several celebrities like Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, and Gwyneth Paltrow, among others hold BAYC NFTs, prices of which have skyrocketed with time. The BAYC NFT project was launched in April 2021 by an entity called Yuga Labs, but the identities of its founders had remained unknown until now.

The identities of the BAYC founders were revealed from the public business records for Yuga Labs, BuzzFeed News first reported. An address linked to Solano and some more details associated with Aronow surfaced in the search that indicated their positions in Yuga Labs.

Later, Nicole Muniz, the CEO of Yuga Labs confirmed that Solano and Aronow were indeed the co-founders of the BAYC NFT project.

The BAYC is a collection of 10,000 algorithmically generated unique illustrations of apes dressed in fancy outfits.

Both the founders of the BAYC had been active on social media with their pseudonyms. While 32-year-old Solano took up Gargamel as his alias, his 35-year-old counterpart Aronow chose to false-name himself as Gorgon Goner.

They started the BAYC as a way to enter into the crypto sector and chose NFTs to get started with. NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital collectibles with their ownerships stored on the blockchain.

Taking to Twitter, Solano and Aronow confessed that their identities have been doxed. They posted their original pictures next to their own Bored Ape avatars on the microblogging platform.

In the crypto sector, taking up a pseudonym is not uncommon.

In the BAYC project itself, there are two more co-founders who remain anonymous and go by the names of No Sass and Emperor Tomato Ketchup.

In fact, the artist for the BAYC collection also goes by the name Seneca, which may or may not be the artist's real name.

Within a year of its launch, the Bored Ape Yacht Club has emerged as the most exclusive NFT collection in the market.

Currently, the cheapest Bored Ape has a floor price of ETH 74.69 that amounts to $231,393 (roughly Rs. 1.75 crore). Its most expensive piece to have been sold so far was priced $2.7 million (roughly Rs. 20 crore) on OpenSea NFT marketplace.

The collection continues to reign over NFT marketplaces.

On February 6, Justin Bieber reportedly added another Bored Ape to his NFT collection and purchased a new piece for ETH 166 or $470,000 (roughly Rs. 3.5 crore).

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFT, Non-Fungible Token, Bored Ape Yacht Club, BAYC, Greg Solano, Wylie Aronow
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
US Home to Be Sold in Novel Non-Fungible Token Deal
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner With Laser Dust Detection, Piezo Sensor Launched in India

Related Stories

Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders No Longer Anonymous: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  6. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Logitech POP Keys Keyboard, POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.