Technology News
loading

BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Faces SEC Probe Over Alleged Securities Violations: Report

The investigation is part of the ongoing SEC probe into the wider NFT market.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 October 2022 15:29 IST
BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Faces SEC Probe Over Alleged Securities Violations: Report

Photo Credit: ICO Drops

The SEC is also looking into the distribution of ApeCoin, which went live last March

Highlights
  • Yuga Labs are the creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs
  • Yuga Labs claims that it will cooperate with the SEC in its probe
  • Yuga Labs is the biggest crypto company to be looked into by the SEC

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is probing Yuga Labs over securities violations via the sale of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. Per the report, which cites an unnamed source, the agency is also investigating the startup over the distribution of ApeCoin, which launched in March. Yuga Labs' official stance is that it is not the creator of ApeCoin, apparently due to regulatory concerns. Instead, according to the official ApeCoin website, the Ape Foundation is the "steward" of the Ethereum-based token, which is designed to be used throughout the growing Bored Ape ecosystem of apps and marketplaces.

The Ape Foundation is anchored by a board made up of prominent Web3 builders, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, FTX Ventures head Amy Wu, and Animoca Brands co-founder and Executive Chairman Yat Siu.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the SEC is looking into whether certain assets could be treated more like stocks and therefore should follow the same rules, according to the report. It is also looking at the distribution of APEcoin, the token linked to the collection.

That said, an SEC probe may not necessarily lead to action against Yuga. The Miami-based company, which also features CryptoPunks and Meetbits, said it is "committed to fully cooperating with any inquiries" in a statement to Bloomberg.

With backers such as venture capital firm a16z and celebrities like NBA superstar Stephen Curry showing off their Bored Apes online, Yuga Labs may be the highest profile crypto platform yet to be targeted by the SEC.

The news comes as US regulators are making good on their vow to crack down on the largely unregulated crypto market. Last month, Gary Gensler, the chair of the SEC, suggested that proof-of-stake networks such as post-Merge Ethereum may be required to comply with securities laws that govern the issuance of securities such as stocks and bonds.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Yuga Labs, ApeCoin, SEC, NFT
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Airtel 5G Rollout: Operator Publishes List of 116 Smartphones That Support Airtel 5G Connectivity

Related Stories

BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Faces SEC Probe Over Alleged Securities Violations: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G72 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  2. Apple, Samsung to Roll Out Update to Enable 5G Support in India by December
  3. Airtel 5G: Is Your Smartphone Compatible? Check List Here
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Offers on Cameras
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Printers, Monitors, More
  6. Cisco to Add Microsoft Teams to Meeting Devices as Webex Alternative
  7. Aadhaar Card Older Than 10 Years? Update Documents, UIDAI Says
  8. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Live: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobiles
  9. Google Pixel 7 Tensor G2 SoC Built on 5nm Process, Not 4nm Claims Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Follower Counter Drops for Several Users, Mark Zuckerberg's Count Drops Below 10,000: Details
  2. Microsoft Teams Coming to Cisco Meeting Devices as Alternative to Webex Video Conferencing App
  3. Chip Manufacturing, Global Supply Chains to Be Secure if Taiwan Remains Safe, Minister Says
  4. Enola Holmes 2 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill Team Up to Tackle a New Case
  5. Bittrex Fined $29.3 Million by US Treasury Department Over Sanction-Defying Crypto Transactions
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances
  7. BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Faces SEC Probe Over Alleged Securities Violations: Report
  8. Airtel 5G Rollout: Operator Publishes List of 116 Smartphones That Support Airtel 5G Connectivity
  9. Epsilon Rocket Launch: Japan Sends Self-Destruct Order to Rocket After Failed Launch
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Receive Premium Expansion in Late 2023: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.