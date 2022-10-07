Technology News
loading

BNB Chain Halted After Estimated $100 Million Drain in Exploit, CEO Says Issue Has Been Contained

The final total value involved in the hack has yet to be determined.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 October 2022 13:00 IST
BNB Chain Halted After Estimated $100 Million Drain in Exploit, CEO Says Issue Has Been Contained

Photo Credit: BNB Chain

Cross-chain bridges have been a popular target for criminals this year

Highlights
  • Binance Smart Chain has paused its services due to an exploit
  • Binance chief executive CZ claims that the issue has been contained
  • The current impact is estimated to be around $100 million

Transactions on the Binance blockchain, also known as BNB Chain and Binance Smart Chain, were halted today after a potential exploit in the network was detected through a spike in "irregular activity." Changpeng Zhao, Binance's chief executive, said on Twitter that the issue involved BSC Token Hub, a so-called cross-chain bridge. These enable the transfer of digital assets and information from one independent blockchain to another. “The issue is contained now. Your funds are safe," Zhao wrote, apologising for the inconvenience.

The BSC Token Hub is used to facilitate cross-chain transactions between BNB Beacon Chain and Binance Smart Chain. As such, the exploit resulted in the loss of extra Binance Coins (BNB). However, all validators on the network have been asked to suspend the Binance smart chain. Although users remain worried about their funds, CZ maintained that all funds were safe and that the public will be updated with more details going forward.

Two hours before Zhao's tweet, the official Binance Twitter account wrote that BNB Chain was under maintenance and apologised for the inconvenience. "We will suspend all deposits and withdrawals via BNB Chain temporarily until there are further updates," Binance wrote.

Additionally, Binance confirmed on Reddit that around $100 million (roughly Rs. 823.5 crore) to $110 million (roughly Rs. 906 crore) worth of funds had initially been moved from the BNB Chain. However, after alarming feedback from security officials and community members, Binance confirmed that funds worth $7 million (roughly Rs. 57.6 crore) have been frozen.

According to blockchain security firm SlowMist, the exploit allowed cybercriminals to get away with over $570 million (roughly Rs. 4694.5 crore) in digital assets, including Ether, Polygon, BNB Coin, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, and Optimism. "The attacker is spewing funds across liquidity pools and utilizing every bridge they can to get to safer chains," blockchain developer @0xfoobar tweeted, adding that there was "complete chaos on the chain."

The final total value involved in the hack has yet to be determined.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, BNB Chain, Changpeng Zhao, Cross-chain Bridge
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Need for Speed Unbound Trailer Out, Full Car List Unveiled

Related Stories

BNB Chain Halted After Estimated $100 Million Drain in Exploit, CEO Says Issue Has Been Contained
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E32 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Airtel 5G Service Goes Live in 8 Cities, Customers to Pay as per 4G Plan
  3. iPhone 14 Plus Goes on Sale in India From Today: All Details
  4. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Details
  5. Google Pixel Watch With 1.6-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: Details 
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Thin-and-Light Laptops
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Headphones Under Rs. 10,000
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro India Launch Tipped, Model Numbers Leaked: Report
  10. Nokia G11 Plus With Stock Android 12 Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Colour Options Tipped, May Offer Limited Choices
  2. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Casts Jessica Jones’ Eka Darville, Locke & Key’s Kevin Durand: Report
  3. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Features to Come to Older Models via Upcoming Feature Drop: Report
  4. India’s ZebPay Crypto Exchange Is Seeking Licence in Singapore, UAE
  5. Four More Shots Please! Season 3 Release Date Set for October 21 on Amazon Prime Video
  6. EU Imposes Complete Ban on Cross-Border Crypto Payments to Russia
  7. SpaceX Crew Including Russian Cosmonaut Welcomed Aboard Space Station Ahead of Five-Month Mission
  8. BNB Chain Halted After Estimated $100 Million Drain in Exploit, CEO Says Issue Has Been Contained
  9. Need for Speed Unbound Trailer Out, Full Car List Unveiled
  10. Infinix Hot 20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.