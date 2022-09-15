Binance's blockchain smart contract project, BNB Chain — a combination of the BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain that currently hosts over 1300 dApps (decentralised apps), has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to promote the growth, performance and innovation of Web 3 and blockchain businesses. 'Google for Startups Cloud Program' will offer rapid access to qualified Web 3 builders in the BNB Chain ecosystem. Through the partnership, users of the BNB Chain can utilise Google's analytical tools, on-chain data encryption, and cloud computing infrastructure.

According to a press release, the partnership will see Binance's BNB Chain provide a portion of its supported blockchain projects with compensated access to Google for Startups Cloud Program.

#BNBChain and @googlecloud are joining forces, the collaboration will help advance early-stage #Web3 projects by providing:



🔸Foundational Infrastructure

🔸Cloud Computing Credits

🔸Mentorship

🔸Enhanced Technical Support



Get the details here ⤵️https://t.co/rCrBNbgQV8 — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) September 14, 2022

This program provides two years' worth of credits for Google's cloud computing service. In addition to covering access fees, the partnership will also see Google Cloud provide mentorship and enhanced technical support to projects on BNB Chain.

Furthermore, using Google Cloud, projects can access on-demand data analysis and encryption services.

The announcement notes that projects on BNB Chain "can now build on Google Cloud's open, scalable, developer-friendly, secure, and sustainable cloud infrastructure." Google Cloud aims to have its data centers rely entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030, hence the sustainability promise.

"By collaborating with Google Cloud, we can help these builders access the open, secure, and carbon neutral cloud infrastructure that's needed to strengthen and scale their businesses," said Gwendolyn Regina, Investment Director of BNB Chain.

Google has previously partnered with other blockchain projects, including Hedera, Ontology, Theta Network, EOS, Polygon, Dapper Labs, and Bakkt.

It is also worth noting that BNB Chain is a network that supports a number of popular projects, including the decentralised exchange PancakeSwap and the liquid staking platform Ankr.