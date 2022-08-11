Technology News
loading

BlackRock Announces Spot Bitcoin Private Trust for US Clients: All Details

BlackRock's private trust will track the performance of Bitcoin, offering direct exposure to the price of the digital currency.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 August 2022 23:58 IST
BlackRock Announces Spot Bitcoin Private Trust for US Clients: All Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Petre Barlea

Traditional institutions, funds, and banks have been pushing into crypto assets lately

Highlights
  • BlackRock's US clients will have access to its spot Bitcoin private trust
  • It said it is seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients
  • BlackRock announced a new partnership with Coinbase last week

BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, has launched a spot Bitcoin private trust for institutional clients in the United States, according to a blog post on its website. The trust will track the performance of Bitcoin, offering direct exposure to the price of the digital currency, BlackRock said.

"Despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients in how to efficiently and cost-effectively access these assets," the company said.

The move comes a week after cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said it had partnered with BlackRock to provide its institutional clients with access to crypto trading and custody services. Coinbase shares after the announcement. 

Last week's agreement offers some positive news for the company which, like many in the crypto sector, has been battered by a slump in crypto asset prices as investors fled risky assets amid geopolitical turmoil, rising rates and worries of an impending recession. Coinbase has been among the worst hit, with shares down over 60 percent so far this year.

The company's institutional trading platform for crypto assets, Coinbase Prime, will provide crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage and reporting capabilities to institutional clients on BlackRock's Aladdin, who are also clients of Coinbase. Aladdin offers a suite of software tools designed to help institutional investors manage their portfolios.

The latest developments underscore how traditional institutions including pension funds, hedge funds and banks have been pushing into crypto assets lately, wagering the alternative asset class is here to stay.

Even as, the crypto sector has been battered by a slump in asset prices as investors fled risky assets amid geopolitical turmoil, inflation and worries of an impending recession.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BlackRock, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency
iQoo Z6 5G Variant in Development, Could Feature 80W Fast Charging Support: Report

Related Stories

BlackRock Announces Spot Bitcoin Private Trust for US Clients: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  2. Apple And Kim Kardashian Team Up For New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds
  3. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Series Could be Priced Higher Than Older Models: Kuo
  5. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Look: Iterative Upgrades
  7. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro With 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio Launched: Details
  9. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  10. Here Are the Global Launch Timings for Spider-Man Remastered on PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC: Report
  2. BlackRock Announces Spot Bitcoin Private Trust for US Clients: All Details
  3. iQoo Z6 5G Variant in Development, Could Feature 80W Fast Charging Support: Report
  4. Twitter Revives Misinformation Rules, Features Ahead of US Midterm Elections
  5. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro TWS Earphones Launched: All Details
  6. Switch Mobility Partners With Chalo to Deploy 5,000 Electric Buses Across India: Details
  7. Coinbase Staking and Yield Products Being Investigated by SEC, Reveals Quarterly Report
  8. ED's WazirX Probe, Public Spat Among Promoters Said to Reveal 'Dark Side of Crypto'
  9. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Leica-Branded Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Redmi K50 Ultra With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.