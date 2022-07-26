Technology News
loading

Bitzero to Convert Abandoned US Missile Site Into Bitcoin Mining Site, Data Centre: Details

Waste heat captured from the data centre's servers will be used to heat an on-site greenhouse.

By Associated Press | Updated: 26 July 2022 14:25 IST
Bitzero to Convert Abandoned US Missile Site Into Bitcoin Mining Site, Data Centre: Details

Uses for data centres include the mining of Bitcoin and other digital currencies

Highlights
  • Waste heat captured from the data centre's servers will be used
  • Bitzero has signed leases in both Bismarck and Fargo
  • The process requires vast amounts of power and generates much heat

A cryptocurrency mining company plans to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data centres that may be used for the mining of Bitcoin and other digital currencies, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday.

Bitzero Blockchain, which is backed by strategic investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O'Leary, announced last month that it planned to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations. The company said within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centres in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology.

Long considered a white elephant and waste of taxpayers' money, the site at Nekoma grew out of a 1972 treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union.

The $6 billion (roughly Rs. 480 crore) Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex once housed a radar system within a concrete pyramid, with 7-foot-thick, steel-reinforced walls. It was deactivated in 1976 after only a few months of operation. Nekoma's population reached several hundred, compared with about 30 today, and surrounding towns benefited from an influx of highly paid missile experts and support personnel.

The Cavalier County Job Development Authority has owned the site since 2017. Spokeswoman Carol Goodman said the facility would be sold to the company for $2,50,000 (roughly Rs. 2 crore).

Burgum said waste heat captured from the data centre's servers will be used to heat an on-site greenhouse, and the company also is planning an interpretive centre, representing a total investment estimated by Bitzero at $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,000 crore).

“This important piece of history will be restored and become a beacon for North Dakota innovation to the rest of the world,” Burgum said.

Bitzero has signed leases in both Bismarck and Fargo for administrative operations. The Nekoma site will be their primary data centre site in North Dakota, Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said.

Separately, Burgum in January announced construction of a $1.9 billion data centre (roughly Rs. 15,150 crore) located near the biggest city in the state's oil-production region in northwest North Dakota.

The second-term Republican governor hailed the Atlas Power Data Center to be built by Missoula, Montana-based FX Solutions as one of the biggest such centres in the world, and one that will help diversify the economy in Williston-area that has suffered oil boom-bust cycles for decades.

Burgum, a wealthy former Microsoft executive, called data centres an “incredible forward- looking industry not dependent on the price of oil.”

Uses for data centres include the mining of Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Cryptocurrency mining involves supercomputers to solve complex calculations needed to provide security for transactions in the digital currency.

The process requires vast amounts of power and generates much heat. Burgum has said North Dakota is an ideal place for data centres because it has a reliable and affordable power supply, and a climate that lowers cooling costs.

Burgum spokesman Nowatzki said no public money has been earmarked for any of the projects, though they are expected to qualify for tax credits already given to agriculture, energy and other industries.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto mining, Bitcoin
Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn

Related Stories

Bitzero to Convert Abandoned US Missile Site Into Bitcoin Mining Site, Data Centre: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  3. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  4. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  8. Realme Pad X, Watch 3, More to Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Details
  9. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  10. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Itel A23S With 3,020mAh Battery, Smart Face Unlock Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo Y16 Spotted on BIS Database, Expected to Debut in India Soon: Report
  3. Black Panther Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Wakanda Title
  4. Bitzero to Convert Abandoned US Missile Site Into Bitcoin Mining Site, Data Centre: Details
  5. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  6. Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree to Merge to Rival Elon Musk’s Starink in Fast Growing Broadband Internet Market
  7. Animoca Brands Launches DAO to Develop Metaverse Standards: Here's How Its Different From MSF
  8. Samsung 450-Megapixel Image Sensor In the Works, Suggests Trademark Application: Report
  9. Aptos Labs Raises $150 Million in Series A Funding, Plans to Expand Staff
  10. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins; Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea in Race to Bid for 5G Airwaves
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.