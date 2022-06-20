Technology News
loading

BitOasis UAE Crypto Exchange Says It Has Laid Off Some Staff Due to Sector Turmoil

A spokesperson for BitOasis says this represented nearly 5 percent of the company's workforce.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 June 2022 10:23 IST
BitOasis UAE Crypto Exchange Says It Has Laid Off Some Staff Due to Sector Turmoil

Photo Credit: Reuters

BitOasis was founded in Dubai in 2015

Highlights
  • BitOasis laid off nine of its staff
  • BitOasis was founded in Dubai in 2015
  • BitOasis received provisional approval from Dubai's VARA

BitOasis, a Middle East-focused cryptocurrency exchange based in the United Arab Emirates, said on Sunday it laid off nine of its staff, the latest company in the sector to cut jobs in the face of a downturn and market turmoil.


The cryptocurrency market has been rocked by extreme volatility with crypto lender Celsius Network freezing withdrawals early last week as investors dumped risky assets on fears about aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes to cool red hot inflation.


On Tuesday, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc said it was slashing 1,000 jobs, or 10 percent of its workforce.


BitOasis was founded in Dubai in 2015 and serves English and Arabic speaking customers in the Gulf.
"Earlier this week, nine employees were made redundant across offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman," its CEO and co-founder Ola Doudin said in an email.


A spokesperson for the company said this represented nearly 5 percent of the company's workforce.
In 2021, BitOasis received permission to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility from the Abu Dhabi Global Market and is registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider with the Financial Intelligence Unit of the UAE central bank.


BitOasis received provisional approval from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in March 2022.
 

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BitOasis, Cryptocurrency, United Arab Emirates, Coinbase Global, Celsius Network, Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority
Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 as Crypto Selloff Quickens
BitOasis UAE Crypto Exchange Says It Has Laid Off Some Staff Due to Sector Turmoil
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Realme TechLife Watch R100 to Launch in India on June 23
  3. Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  6. Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, VPNs: Details
  7. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  8. BTC, ETH, BNB Down: Lessons To Be Learned From Recent Crypto Crash
  9. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. BitOasis UAE Crypto Exchange Says It Has Laid Off Some Staff Due to Sector Turmoil
  2. Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 as Crypto Selloff Quickens
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Said to Launch on June 22; Specifications, Design Tipped
  4. Tesla, Elon Musk Welcome to India but Only as Per Government Policies: Heavy Industries Minister
  5. Realme TechLife Watch R100 With Bluetooth Calling to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details
  6. Scientists Discover Unique Group of Polar Bears Relying on Glacial Ice in Southeast Greenland
  7. Ștefania Mărăcineanu Honoured With Google Doodle Celebrating the Romanian Physicist's 140th Birthday
  8. Facebook-Owner Meta Launching High-Fashion Clothing Store for Avatars
  9. Bennu Asteroid Uses Boulders as 'Body Armour' Against Small Meteoroids, Say Researchers
  10. Snapchat Internally Testing Its Paid Subscription Called Snapchat Plus: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.