Technology News
loading

BitConnect’s Indian-Origin Founder Indicted in US for Running $2.4-Billion Global Ponzi Scheme

BitConnect operated as a Ponzi scheme by paying earlier BitConnect investors with money from later investors.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 28 February 2022 16:31 IST
BitConnect’s Indian-Origin Founder Indicted in US for Running $2.4-Billion Global Ponzi Scheme

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Förtsch

Kumbhani and his co-conspirators obtained approximately $2.4 billion from investors

Highlights
  • BitConnect reached a peak market capitalisation of $3.4 billion
  • Investors were promised "substantial profits and guaranteed returns"
  • If convicted, a penalty of 70 years in jail could be sentenced

The US Department of Justice has indicted Satish Kumbhani, the founder of defunct cryptocurrency platform BitConnect, for “orchestrating” a global crypto Ponzi scheme worth $2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 18,110 crore). Kumbhani, 36, has also been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and price manipulation as well as operation of an unlicenced money transmitting business and conspiracy to commit international money laundering. If convicted on all counts, Kumbhani could face a maximum penalty of 70 years in prison.

The Indian-origin founder reportedly duped people into investing in his fraudulent cryptocurrency platform that promised too good to be true returns. According to court documents, the 36-year old mastermind reportedly misled investors about the platform's supposed proprietary technology – BitConnect Trading Bot and Volatility Software.

Kumbhani reportedly touted these software suites as being able to generate substantial profits by trading on the volatility of cryptocurrency exchange markets.

Attorney for the Southern District of California Randy Grossman said, “This indictment alleges a massive cryptocurrency scheme that defrauded investors of more than $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,000 crore). The US Attorney's Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to pursuing justice for victims of cryptocurrency fraud.”

BitConnect essentially used money from new investors to pay earlier ones and also operated as an unlicensed money transmitting business. This was confirmed by US officials in an indictment order posted online.

At the height of its fame, BitConnect reached a peak market capitalisation of $3.4 billion (roughly Rs. 25,660 crore). But, the threads started unravelling in 2018. The company closed its exchange in January that very year after receiving cease-and-desist letters from regulators in Texas and North Carolina.

The global repercussions were fast, with South Korean investors becoming "paranoid" and one promoter informing Kumbhani that people were discussing suicide in chat rooms, the indictment stated.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges against Kumbhani on September 1 2018 for securing more than $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,000 crore) in an unregistered offering. Glenn Arcaro, BitConnect's main promoter in North America, pleaded guilty that day.

“As cryptocurrency gains popularity and attracts investors worldwide, alleged fraudsters like Kumbhani are utilising increasingly complex schemes to defraud investors, oftentimes stealing millions of dollars,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Ryan L. Korner of the IRS Criminal Investigation's (IRS-CI) Los Angeles Field Office.

“However, make no mistake, our agency will continue our long tradition of following the money, whether physical or digital, to expose criminal schemes and hold the fraudsters accountable for their illegal acts of trickery and deceit,” he added.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, BitConnect, Crypto Fraud, Crypto Scam, Ponzi Scam
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W Fast Charging Tipped
Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition With Ski Tacking, GoMore Algorithm for Fitness Launched

Related Stories

BitConnect’s Indian-Origin Founder Indicted in US for Running $2.4-Billion Global Ponzi Scheme
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
  2. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  4. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  5. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless ANC Headphones Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
  7. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  8. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops and More at MWC 2022
  9. iPhone SE 3, Rumoured to Be Launched This Year, Might Be Priced at $300
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W UltraDart Fast Charging Announced: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Debuts in India
  2. Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone, Lenovo Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet Launched at MWC 2022: Price, Specifications
  3. Minecraft Goes Web3 With NFT Worlds Blockchain Layer Built by Non-Microsoft Developers
  4. Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched Globally at MWC 2022: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme Book Prime With 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Realme Buds Air 3 TWS Earphones Launched at MWC 2022
  6. Toyota Halts Works at Japan Factories After Reported Cyberattack
  7. South Korea’s National Metaverse Project Bags KRW 223.7 Billion in Government Funding
  8. Steam Deck Handheld Gaming Console Shipping Begins: How to Reserve
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 With 150W UltraDart Fast Charging Announced at MWC 2022
  10. Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition With Ski Tacking, GoMore Algorithm for Fitness Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.