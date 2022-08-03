Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Most Cryptocurrencies Bounce to Recovery, Stablecoins See Small Dips

On international exchanges, BTC recorded price fluctuations of about 0.13 percent to trade around the mark of $22,885 (roughly Rs. 18 lakh).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 3 August 2022 11:25 IST
Bitcoin, Most Cryptocurrencies Bounce to Recovery, Stablecoins See Small Dips

Photo Credit: Reuters

The market cap of the crypto sector stands at $1.06 trillion

Highlights
  • Avalanche, Tron saw gains
  • Dogecoin saw loss, SHIB grew with gains
  • Ether continues to rally close to Merge release

Bitcoin on Wednesday, August 3, opened with small losses. As per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, Bitcoin values hovered around $24,290 (roughly Rs. 19 lakh) after incurring a loss of 1.36 percent. On international exchanges, BTC recorded price fluctuations of about 0.13 percent to trade around the mark of $22,885 (roughly Rs. 18 lakh). Despite minor dips, BTC has continued to trade in recovered prices. Industry experts, in the beginning of the week, had predicted that if BTC keeps up this trajectory, it could soon claim the price point of $25,000 (roughly Rs. 20 lakh).

Ether bagged a tiny gain of 1.81 percent to trade at $1,738 (roughly Rs. 1.36 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. The second-most valued cryptocurrency in the world has been reeling-in gains constantly for the past few days now that Ethereum blockchain's eco-friendly update called the ‘Merge' is closer to its release.

“Since the markets bottomed in mid-June, ETH has significantly outperformed BTC with the former rallying 60 percent in the same timeframe that BTC rose 16 percent , however it remains to be seen if ETH can maintain this momentum and continue the decoupling from BTC after the merge goes live which is anticipated tentatively around the September of 19,” the CoinDCX research team had noted earlier this week.

Profits dropped into the kitties of several altcoins today. These include Binance Coin, Cardano, Polkadot, Polygon, Avalanche, Tron, and Uniswap.

Stablecoins like USD Coin and Binance USD however, found themselves struck by losses.

In fact, even meme-based Dogecoin saw price slip, as opposed to its rival memecoin Shiba Inu, which registered price appreciation.

Talking to Gadgets 360, the research team of CoinDCX said that the correlation to equities and other traditional asset classes remains the main source of investors' distrust.

“However a contrarian observation could suggest that further bullish momentum could be on the cards due to the fact that the circulating supply of stablecoins such as USDT and USDC continues to decline dramatically even as the price of Bitcoin rises, which in the past has foreshadowed parabolic BTC rallies particularly in July 2021 right before Bitcoin went from the $29,000 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh)-level all the way up to $69,000 (roughly Rs. 54 lakh),” the CoinDCX team said.

Presently, the market cap of the crypto sector stands at $1.06 trillion (roughly Rs. 83,47,073 crore) with a 0.89 percent increase over the last day, as per CoinMarketCap.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Polkadot, Polygon, Avalanche, Tron, Uniswap, USDC, Binance USD, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Ace Pro Launch Postponed, OnePlus 10T to Arrive Globally as Scheduled

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Most Cryptocurrencies Bounce to Recovery, Stablecoins See Small Dips
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Smart 6 Plus to Go on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  2. OnePlus Leads Mid-Range Smartphone Segment in India: Report
  3. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  4. JBL Endurance Race IP67 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. How to File ITR if You Missed July 31 Deadline: Details Here
  7. CERT-In Detects Threats in iPhone, iPad, Mac, ChromeOS, Firefox Browser
  8. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  9. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Most Cryptocurrencies Bounce to Recovery, Stablecoins See Small Dips
  2. OnePlus Ace Pro Launch Postponed, OnePlus 10T to Arrive Globally as Scheduled
  3. Robinhood Cuts 23 Percent Workforce in Another Round of Layoff Amid Weak Quarter
  4. Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 Marketing Images Leaked: All You Need to Know
  5. Batgirl Movie Cancelled by Warner Bros., Despite Being Almost Ready: Report
  6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  7. Twitter Sends Civil Subpoenas to Elon Musk’s Tech Allies as Part of Lawsuit
  8. OnePlus 10T 5G Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  9. NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Colourful Cartwheel Galaxy: Details
  10. Robinhood's Crypto Arm Fined $30 Million by New York State Department of Financial Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.