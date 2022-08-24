Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Holds Steady to $21,500 While Ether, Major Altcoins Move to Green Mid-Week

The global crypto market cap saw an increase of 1.91 percent in the last 24 hours

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 24 August 2022 16:18 IST
Bitcoin Holds Steady to $21,500 While Ether, Major Altcoins Move to Green Mid-Week

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Bitcoin is consolidating above $21,000 (roughly Rs. 16.77 lakh) and facing a lot of hurdles.

Highlights
  • Bitcoin holds firm around the $21,500 mark and below
  • Ether has moved above the $1,600 (roughly Rs. 1.28 lakh) mark
  • Most major altcoin saw a mid-week spike through early Wednesday

Bitcoin has experienced a 16.5 percent correction between August 15 and August 19 having tested the $20,800 (roughly Rs. 16.6 lakh) support and things haven't been a whole lot better this week to begin with. The value of Bitcoin has witnessed a 2.09 percent rise in the last 24 hours with its price still hovering right below the $21,500 (roughly Rs. 17.17 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber values BTC at $21,385 (roughly Rs. 17.08 lakh), 0.45 percent higher in the past 24 hours.

On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance, the price of Bitcoin stands at $21,429 (roughly Rs. 17.11 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value is currently 10.6 percent lower than where it was last Wednesday.

Ether appears to have fared better after a weak showing through Monday, adding a fair bit of value through Tuesday and early Wednesday. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $1,633 (roughly Rs. 1.3 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $1,634 (roughly Rs. 1.3 lakh), where the cryptocurrency's value has moved up by 3.95 percent over the past 24 hours.

Ether's showing over the week so far sees the cryptocurrency's value turn to red by close to 17 percent when compared to its value last Monday, as per CoinGecko data.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most major altcoins had a positive turn mid-week with most of the better-known altcoins marking gains. The global crypto market capitalisation also witnessed a 1.91 percent rise through early Wednesday.

Polygon, Polkadot, Uniswap, Cosmos, Solana, Monero, Cardano, Cosmos, Avalanche, and BNB all saw a rise in value in the last 24 hours.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also followed the altcoin mix with gains to show for. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.06 (roughly Rs. 5.40) after adding some 0.33 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000013 (roughly Rs. 0.00105), up 1.34 percent over the past day.

At the start of this week, crypto investors' sentiment worsened after weaker conditions in Chinese real estate markets forced the central bank to reduce its five-year loan prime rate on August 21. Moreover, a Goldman Sachs investment bank strategist stated that inflationary pressure would force the US Federal Reserve to further tighten the economy, which negatively impacts traditional markets like the S&P 500.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Google Sends 'Spam Emails' With Inbox Ads Despite EU Court Judgement, Privacy Group Says
Huawei Mate 50 Series Tipped to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Ahead of September 6 Launch

Related Stories

Bitcoin Holds Steady to $21,500 While Ether, Major Altcoins Move to Green Mid-Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  2. More People Plan to Upgrade to the iPhone 14, Survey Suggests
  3. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. Realme 9i 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: Details
  5. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Spotted on Canadian Certification Site: Report
  6. Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  7. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  8. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max's Lowest: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate 50 Series Tipped to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Ahead of September 6 Launch
  2. Bitcoin's Holds Steady to $21,500 While Ether, Major Altcoins Move to Green Mid-Week
  3. Google Sends 'Spam Emails' With Inbox Ads Despite EU Court Judgement, Privacy Group Says
  4. Asus Zenbook, ProArt Studiobook, Vivobook Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Chips Launched in India: Details
  5. Tagg Verve Connect Ultra, Verve Max Buzz With Large Displays Launched in India: Details
  6. NFT Projects Churn Millions for High-End Brands Nike, Gucci, Adidas
  7. Samsung Galaxy A04 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled
  8. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Free for a Week, Epic Games Launch Announced
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s Cover Display Made More Useful With CoverScreen OS
  10. iPadOS 16.1 Beta Out, Stable Release Scheduled After iOS 16: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.