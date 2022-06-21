Technology News
loading

BTC Continues to Trade Lowly Despite Small Gains, Most Altcoins Show Signs of Recovery

As per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, BTC is currently priced $21,937 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 21 June 2022 11:39 IST
BTC Continues to Trade Lowly Despite Small Gains, Most Altcoins Show Signs of Recovery

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The total market cap of the crypto sector is $904 billion (roughly Rs. 90,483 crore)

Highlights
  • Binance Coin, Polygon saw gains
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu registered profits
  • Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash saw losses

The ongoing slump in the crypto market has left investors high and dry. As June progresses into its last leg, cryptocurrencies have begun to show signs of recovery. Bitcoin on Tuesday, June 21, stepped inside the trading arena with 2.55 percent profits. As per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, BTC is currently priced $21,937 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh). Small gains also touched Bitcoin on international exchanges. As per Binance and Coinbase, Bitcoin values grew by around three percent, taking its price to $20,584 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh).

For now, Ether prices remain below the mark of Rs. 1 lakh. Today, ETH treaded behind Bitcoin to see profits. After registering gains of 4.9 percent, ETH prices are currently hovering around $1,196 (roughly Rs. 93,344), as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

Majority cryptocurrencies seemingly broke out of their loss spells to reflect greens on the price charts.

Tiny profits added to the values of Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon.

Interestingly, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also grew in prices.

Only a few cryptocurrencies saw losses today, which include Tether, USD Coin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

At this point, the total market cap of the crypto sector is $904 billion (roughly Rs. 90,483 crore). Despite this value slipping down from the trillion-dollar valuation, experts are hoping for a gradual market recovery in these times of economic slowdown.

“Bitcoin continues to hold strong above the $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh) mark after a momentary dip over the weekend as mounting worries of an inevitable US recession is expected to hit this year as predicted by economists at Nomura Holdings,” CoinDCX Research Team.

“Even major stock markets in the Gulf recorded a decline in early trade at the start of the week due to concerns over global equities and oil prices. As the bearish market continues to plague TradFi, there is opportunity and optimism that digital assets—often seen as a hedge against uncertainty—can serve as a long-term safe haven for investors amidst ongoing uncertainties.”

Nayib Bukele), the President of El Salvador had also asked investors to stay patient during this crypto slowdown earlier this week.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Polygon, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Tether, USD Coin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Stablecoins
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Pad Air India Launch Expected Soon as Tablet Gets BIS Certification: Report
Mark Zuckerberg Shows Off Meta's VR Headset Prototypes to Indicate Progress Towards Refining Virtual World

Related Stories

BTC Continues to Trade Lowly Despite Small Gains, Most Altcoins Show Signs of Recovery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  4. Infinix Zero 5G Review: A Powerful Smartphone but at What Cost?
  5. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  6. Jitendra Kumar’s Jaadugar Trailer Gets a Release Date
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  8. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  9. Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  10. Poco X4 GT Specifications Leaked Ahead of June 23 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. ProShares Launches Futures ETF That Lets Investors Bet Against Bitcoin Gains
  2. Oppo Reportedly Working on a New Find X5 Series Model
  3. Mark Zuckerberg Shows Off Meta's VR Headset Prototypes to Indicate Progress Towards Refining Virtual World
  4. BTC Continues to Trade Lowly Despite Small Gains, Most Altcoins Show Signs of Recovery
  5. Oppo Pad Air India Launch Expected Soon as Tablet Gets BIS Certification: Report
  6. Asus ROG Phone 6 Confirmed to Offer Improved Thermals Ahead of Imminent Launch
  7. Poco X4 GT Specifications Leaked, 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  8. PS5 India June 21 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Bundle
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC
  10. Tesla Sued by Former Employees Over Unethical Mass Layoffs, Seek Damage Worth 60-Day Notice Period
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.